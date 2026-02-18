7 Best Bacon Brands Made Without Fillers, According to Shoppers

These shopper-approved bacon brands skip fillers and excess water.

Good-quality bacon made from premium pork is an absolute treat, but low-quality bacon is not worth even the lowest price you would pay for it. If there’s too much water added, even the thickest bacon will shrivel down to nothing after being cooked, which is not only incredibly annoying but borders on deceptive marketing. Luckily there are some fantastic options to pick from for the perfect breakfast platter, salads, sandwiches and more, every time. Here are seven of the best bacon brands made with actual pork, not with additives and fillers.

Wellshire Farms Dry Rubbed Uncured Pork Bacon

Wellshire Farms Dry Rubbed Uncured Pork Bacon is made from applewood-smoked center cut pork, with no added water, nitrates, or nitrites. “I try not to eat bacon often, but when I do this is what I will splurge on,” one Amazon shopper said. “It’s definitely the best flavor I’ve ever had and I like that it’s uncured and organic… I think that organic diet pays off in the perfect flavor. Highly recommend!”

Applegate Organics No Sugar Uncured Bacon

Applegate Organics No Sugar Uncured Bacon is an excellent choice we regularly stock up on, especially if it’s on sale. “If you love bacon, but are concerned about nitrates or added sugar, then this is it! Delicious quality bacon! My favorite item at Sprouts,” one shopper said.

Pederson’s Organic No Sugar Added Uncured Smoked Bacon

Pederson’s Organic No Sugar Added Uncured Smoked Bacon is a quality option shoppers rave about. “Delicious bacon & so authentic with a tasty smoky flavor!” one said. “No sugar or preservatives such as nitrates adds to the feel-good shift to this yummy bacon because I’m not feeding my kids bad stuff that they don’t need anyway. And they’ll NEVER tell the difference between this bacon & ones with the bad stuff.”

Hormel Natural Choice Uncured Bacon

Hormel Natural Choice Uncured Bacon is made with no preservatives, artificial ingredients, added nitrates or nitrites. “So I’m a huge bacon fan as the rest of my family! We absolutely love this bacon! Lean and meaty and has a great flavor! Fries up nicely and it tastes great with EVERYTHING!” one enthusiastic Walmart shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Bacon

Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Bacon is a fan-favorite bacon which is smoked for up to 24 hours for a beautiful texture and taste. “This isn’t just bacon — it’s bacon royalty. The applewood smoke is rich and smooth, the slices are thick and meaty, and the flavor? Absolute perfection,” one shopper raved in the reviews.

Sprouts Applewood Smoked Uncured Thick Cut Bacon

Sprouts Applewood Smoked Uncured Thick Cut Bacon is another fan-favorite choice with clean ingredients and great taste. “Thicker cut, cooks up nice and crispy. Some bacon tastes like liquid smoke but this tastes wonderful. I’m thinking this is our new favorite,” one shopper said.

Trader Joe’s Uncured Dry Rubbed Sliced Bacon

Trader Joe’s Uncured Dry Rubbed Sliced Bacon is made from pork raised without antibiotics, and has no added preservatives, nitrates, nitrites, or artificial ingredients. “The dry rubbed uncured bacon is the way to go. It is soooooo good,” one shopper shared.