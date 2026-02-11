5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Thick-Cut Bacon, According to Diners

From sweet-and-spicy “Million Dollar Bacon” to smoky diner classics, these chains serve it right.

Bacon is a consistently popular and endlessly versatile menu item, no matter how you enjoy it: On a breakfast platter, in a burger, part of a perfect BLT, or just a snack by itself—bacon is always a good idea. Restaurants that always get this breakfast staple right have earned rave reviews from happy diners who can’t stand thin, watery, disappointing bacon served up at many spots. So where is the bacon outstanding? Here are five chain restaurants where the thick-cut bacon is raved about by hungry diners.

First Watch

First Watch offers excellent breakfast platters and "Million Dollar Bacon" (four slices of signature hardwood-smoked bacon glazed with brown sugar, black pepper, cayenne and a drizzle of maple syrup). "Love that bacon!!! I've always had good experiences there since I was a kid!" one diner shared.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner is famous for huge, delicious portions of food including thick-cut bacon diners love. “The bacon was thick and crispy, I love it and I’m not a fan of bacon. Even the sausages were really good. The poached eggs were cooked just right for me,” one shared. “I chose the 2 eggs and bacon dish for lunch. I preferred my eggs over easy and the bacon was crispy and cooked to perfection. Each dish feels like a home cooked meal,” another commented.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans diners love the thick-cut bacon on the menu for dishes like The Whole Hog: Two strips of crispy bacon, two sausage patties, two sausage links, one slice of hickory-smoked ham, two farm-fresh eggs cooked-to-order, one hotcake, and one slice of brioche French toast, plus home fries or hash browns. “The food was hot and very good. I really enjoyed the bacon, Baked in the oven just like I like it,” one fan said.

Culver’s

The thick-cut bacon at Culver’s is outstanding, diners rave. “Our new bacon takes flavor to the next level – you’ll find the perfect balance of smoke and savory notes, with just a hint of sweetness, in each bite,” the chain says. “The upgrade they made to their bacon in the last year or so was a game changer,” one fan said. “Yes! Best fast food bacon in my opinion. Used to be Wendy’s but I think Culver’s surpassed it,” another agreed.

Sweet Maple

The Millionaire’s Bacon at Sweet Maple is a fan-favorite menu item: Thick, free-range bacon, baked with brown sugar, cayenne, red and black pepper. “Since the staff were all wearing millionaire bacon shirts we HAD to try it and yes, it lives up to the name. Best bacon I have EVER had. I would have ordered more had we not been so full of our other breakfast dishes – all tastefully presented and huge portions,” one diner shared.