These restaurant chains serve standout bacon cheeseburgers nationwide.

While a traditional cheeseburger is always a great idea and one of my go-to orders, I occasionally crave the added deliciousness of cured meat, aka a bacon cheeseburger. There is something so amazing about the combination of a beef patty, strips of pork bacon, and melted cheese, which is definitely not a Kosher combo! Where can you indulge in the best bacon cheeseburgers in the country? Here are the 5 best bacon cheeseburgers at restaurant chains.

Shake Shack

The SmokeShack burger at Shake Shack is one of my favorites. It pairs Niman Ranch bacon, “sustainably sourced” with “a crispy and flavorful element,” the chain writes, with melty cheese and ShackSauce on soft buns. “Smoke Shack slaps,” writes a Redditor.

Five Guys

Five Guys serves juicy, customizable bacon cheeseburgers. “Fresh, never frozen” all-beef patties, “melty” American cheese, and an assortment of top-tier additions like savory grilled mushrooms and A1 sauce are what to expect. “What’s not to like?” writes a Redditor.

Culver’s

The Culver’s Bacon Deluxe, $9.49, is the bacon cheeseburger version of the trademark ButterBurger. “We start with fresh, never frozen beef. Layer on two strips of crisp thick cut bacon, Wisconsin cheese, fresh lettuce, ripe tomatoes, pickles, sweet red onion and our signature mayo. Then cap with a lightly buttered, toasted bun. It’s our ButterBurger® at its bacony best,” the midwest chain writes. “Their best burger,” writes a Redditor. “Best fast food bacon in my opinion. Used to be Wendy’s but I think Culver’s surpassed it,” says another.

Habit Burger Grill

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The Charburger, with bacon and cheese, delivers backyard-grilled flavor with fresh toppings at The Habit Burger Grill. “Bacon Burger from The Habit’s infinitely better than 5 Guys,” one Redditor claims. “Habit does make a very good one I would agree. Cooked fresh and a good size. I don’t think there are as many topping options as FG, but it is also less money,” says another Redditor.

Whataburger

The Bacon & Cheese Whataburger delivers classic flavor and big portions at a great price, and is ultimate bacon cheeseburger perfection, according to diners. “It rarely disappoints,” commented one Redditor. “That is. A. Tasty. Burger,” added another.