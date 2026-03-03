These chains cook fried eggs fresh and crack them to order.

I love fried eggs. As someone who appreciates a yolk, fried and over-easy eggs are two of my favorites, especially when served over a hash, delicious toast to soak up the savory richness of the yolk, or sandwiched between English muff slices. Because the preparation is a little more tedious and fried eggs have to be cooked fresh, you can’t get them everywhere. Here are 7 chain restaurants with the best fried eggs.

Waffle House Fried Eggs

Waffle House might be named for one of the sweetest breakfast options, but the chain also does savory right. Made-to-order eggs are a favorite menu item at the southern chain, served 24 hours a day. They serve eggs in various styles, including Over Light (runny yolks/whites), Over Medium (runny yolk), Over Hard (cooked solid), Scrambled (mixed), Basted (cooked with steam/lid), and sometimes Poached. The chain has a dedicated section of its website for sourcing eggs from local farms. “Our Customers agree so much so that we served over 250 MILLION eggs last year,” they say on it.

Denny’s Fried Eggs

At Denny’s, you can order eggs fried, sunny-side up, over easy, medium, hard, poached, and scrambled as part of your Grand Slam breakfasts. They are cooked to order and delicious, according to diners.

IHOP Fried Eggs

IHOP serves perfectly cooked fried eggs with breakfast combos like the Quick 2-Egg Breakfast. While scrambled eggs are sometimes made from carton eggs, fried eggs are always “fresh cracked” or “from the shell.”

Cracker Barrel Fried Eggs

Cracker Barrel makes fried eggs to order (over easy, medium, well, or sunny-side up). Popular options include ordering them as part of a combo with grits, hash brown casserole, or fried apples, or “Eggs in the Basket,” with an egg cooked in grilled sourdough bread.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jack in the Box Breakfast Sandwiches

Jack in the Box is one of the few fast food restaurants that serves freshly cracked, Grade AA medium eggs fried in butter-flavored vegetable oil on many breakfast sandwiches, such as the Breakfast Jack and Supreme Croissant. “Jack in the box breakfast sandwiches hit a spot,” says a diner.

White Castle Egg Sandwiches

White Castle is another fast-food brand that uses real fried eggs in its breakfast sandwiches. “White Castle uses whole eggs and the sandwiches are excellent,” says a Redditor. “White Castle is one of the best. You can tell the eggs are real, and it adds a richness to their sliders,” another agrees. “White Castle, hands down, has the best fast food breakfast. It’s as close as you can get to an egg sandwich you’d make at home,” a third agrees.

McDonald’s Fried Eggs

McDonald’s uses real cracked eggs in Egg McMuffin and other breakfast items, cracking them directly onto a hot, buttered grill inside a ring mold. “I found out McDonald’s uses real eggs when I bit into a piece of an egg shell yesterday,” jokes a Redditor.