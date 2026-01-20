5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Chicken-Fried Steak, According to Diners

Diners say these chain restaurants serve chicken-fried steak that tastes rich, crispy, and comforting

My fiancé makes a mean fried chicken, but when he does, I see how much effort goes into it when it’s made from scratch. It has to brine and soak for hours before getting tossed in the batter, seasoned, and fried. It’s a lot of work and the kitchen is a mess by the end of it. Although nothing really beats homemade and fresh when it comes to fried foods, there are plenty of delicious options when it comes to chicken fried steak that can deliver that hearty home-cooked taste quickly (minus the time, and dishes). Here are 5 chains that diners say are among the best for chicken fried steak.

Cracker Barrel

The Country Fried Steak at Cracker Barrel consists of perfectly crisp, breaded steak smothered in sawmill gravy. “Thank you cracker barrel for a delicious meal. Chicken fried steak never tasted so good,” a commenter said on Facebook about their experience. “We ordered southern fried chicken, chicken fried steak; dad ordered catfish and mom ordered surprisingly good grilled chicken tenders. They were marinated in this wonderful soy saucelike manner so delicious,” a customer said on Yelp.

Denny’s

Denny’s has incredible chicken fried steak, ready to feed your craving. “I had the country fried steak dinner with bread and 2 sides: mashed potatoes and corn. [The] other half had the salmon dinner with bread and 2 sides: mashed potatoes and mixed veggies,” a reviewer said. “We both just drank water. Food was good, restaurant seemed clean, and service was efficient. We had been here before but many years ago. I would eat there again if in the area.”

IHOP

IHOP kicks it up a notch with hearty options like their country fried steak, paired with eggs as a breakfast option. "All I know is it always hits. It's by far my favorite place for country fried steak and eggs," a reviewer said on a Reddit thread about IHOP. "It is good. I'll give them that," another said. "I ordered the 55+ chicken fried steak and was surprised by the quality and quantity of the meal. I have tried similar meals at two nearby restaurants, and this was the best. (One of the other used pork gravy with the beef cutlet! Never had that in my many years in Texas!) This was prepared just right," another reviewer said.

Texas Roadhouse

The Country Fried Sirloin at Texas Roadhouse is battered and fried until perfectly crispy, then loaded with a rich gravy. “My husband ordered the country fried steak with a side of mashed potatoes and gravy and a bowl of chili,” a reviewer said. “The food arrived hot and delicious and our server was amazing an anticipated all our needs. Excellent experience, we’ll be back!!!!”

Black Bear Diner

Another great option for country fried steak, according to diners, is the Black Bear Diner. “Black Bear Diner,” a commenter said on Reddit, suggesting places to try. The BIGFOOT Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs is a heavy, but delicious start to the day. The steak is served with rich, country gravy, eggs, and biscuits, among other sides.