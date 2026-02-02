6 Best Bagged Frozen Fried Fish Brands in Grocery Stores

Shoppers share the best bagged frozen fried fish for easy tacos, sandwiches, and quick weeknight meals.

Frozen fried fish is perfect for throwing together a variety of quick and easy meals, from fish sandwiches and tacos to wraps and fish platters. Some brands use real, whole fillets of fish, others go for minced seafood, some are gluten-free, others are spicy and delicious. With so many different brands to choose from there really is something for everyone. Here are six of the best bagged frozen fried fish brands at your local grocery store right now.

Gorton’s Beer Battered Fish Fillets

Gorton’s Beer Battered Fish Fillets are made from whole fillets of wild-caught Alaskan pollock. “These fish fillets were enjoyed by my entire family- kids and adults alike!” one Target shopper said. “The crispy beer battered coating adds flavor and texture to a ready delicious piece of fish. I love that these are made with real fish fillets and include only high quality ingredients! We will definitely be purchasing and preparing this meal again!”

Great Value Crispy Battered Fish Fillets

Great Value Crispy Battered Fish Fillets are made from whole fillets of pollock. “Bought these instead of the name brand on a whim. They crisped up really well in the air fryer, not greasy and best of all the flavor was awesome,” one Walmart shopper said. “Picky 7 year old even loved them over the fish sticks.”

Member’s Mark Wild Caught Beer Battered Cod Fillets

Member's Mark Wild Caught Beer Battered Cod Fillets are delicious, fans say. "I've tried many brands of frozen fish, and by far this one is our favorite," one Sam's Club shopper said. "There's more fish to each one. Other brands are much smaller fish after they shrink from frying. Great flavor, you can actually taste the fish."

Trader Joe’s Battered Fish Nuggets

Trader Joe’s shoppers rave about the chain’s iconic Alaskan pollock Battered Fish Nuggets. “Fish nuggets just made the most AMAZING homemade fish tacos,” one said. “I topped with homemade guac, pineapple salsa, lettuce, pickled red onion, and lime crema. 10/10 the fish nuggets were so moist and tasted freshly fried, and it was actual pieces of fish, not a blended fish stick.”

Pacific Sustainable Seafood Crispy Battered Cod

Pacific Sustainable Seafood Crispy Battered Cod is perfect for those who appreciate a tasty gluten-free option. “Love having this gluten free option for a quick fish and chips meal,” one Sprouts shopper said. “Pieces could be a little bigger though so there was less batter. These are almost like fish nuggets, but still good.”

Van de Kamp’s Crispy Beer Battered Fillets

Van de Kamp’s Crispy Beer Battered Fillets are made from 100 % whole pollock fish fillets. “Love this fish for either with meals or on my favorite Fish Sandwich. Really easy to use, just heat them up,” one shopper wrote in the reviews.