5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Crispy Fried Fish and Hushpuppies

These chain restaurants serve crispy fried fish with golden hushpuppies diners swear by.

Hushpuppies are a Southern staple menu item which go perfectly with a fried fish meal. These golden, deep-fried cornmeal fritters are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, ideal for not just a fish dinner but BBQ too. If you want to enjoy this appetizer/side and the freshest, crispiest fried fish you can get, there are plenty of restaurants where this combo is always on the menu. Here are five chains famous for delicious fish and hushpuppies.

Joe’s Crab Shack

The Fish & Chips at Joe’s Crab Shack is served with coleslaw and hushpuppies, as are other menu items like the Shrimp & Seafood Ensemble. “The blackened tilapia was outstanding and my wife’s shrimp plate was perfect for her. We got some hush puppies as a side and had a fantastic time,” one diner said.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster recently brought hushpuppies back to the menu, so guests can enjoy it as a nice side with their fried fish options. “I took my daughter and these are sooo yummy! RL is the only time that I am forced to break my low carb rule! You will forever be my guilty pleasure,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. has crispy fried fish and Seafood Hush Pups on the menu. The husb and I both had cups of it. I had Forrest’s Seafood platter, which came with shrimp, hush puppies and fish. All fried wonderfulness!” one fan shared.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s Fish & Shrimp Family Feast has it all, with eight mix-and-match pieces of either Alaska pollock or all-white meat chicken, paired with twelve shrimp, all hand-battered in Long John Silver’s signature batter, served with two family-sized sides and eight hushpuppies. “Those hush puppies with malt vinegar are pure magic though,” one fan said.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s has delicious crispy fish (for example the Batter Dipped Fish plate) which comes with the choice of two sides and hush puppies. “Our famous golden brown hush puppies are made from a batter that’s freshly prepared and hand scooped with care. They are perfectly paired with our seafood meals,” the chain says.