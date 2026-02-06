7 Best Bagged Frozen Meatballs in Grocery Stores

Shoppers swear these frozen meatballs taste homemade and heat up fast for pasta, subs, and party trays.

Frozen meatballs are an endlessly versatile and delicious option for quick easy meals and snacks. These savory items are perfect for throwing into a sauce for pasta, heating up in the air fryer for a homemade meatball sub, or for a tasty party appetizer people will love. If you’ve been looking for a good frozen option that heats up fast and tastes amazing, there are plenty of impressive ones on offer at your local store. Here are seven of the best frozen meatballs you can get right now.

Kirkland Signature Italian Style Beef Meatballs

Kirkland Signature Italian Style Beef Meatballs are a fan-favorite option available in a huge 6 lb bag. “These meat balls are divine! Simply delicious, real beef!” one happy Costco shopper shared.

Cooked Perfect Angus Beef Meatballs

The Cooked Perfect Angus Beef Meatballs are absolutely delicious and taste homemade, fans say. “Literally like someone Italian cooked these right in your kitchen! Great with Rao Marinara!” one fan said.

SIMEK’S Original Beef Meatballs

SIMEK’S Original Beef Meatballs are made with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, just premium beef blended with a classic mix of seasonings. “They’re not the cheapest option but they are delicious! Our go-to for bbq or teriyaki meatballs,” one Target shopper said. “There is nothing better. They taste homemade! Love that they do not add pork, chicken or turkey and these are all beef,” another raved.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Good & Gather Italian-Style Meatballs

Good & Gather Italian-Style Meatballs are made with beef, pork, and chicken. “Saw a recommendation on TikTok to try this out and I just saw you have a lifetime buyer,” one Target shopper said. “The meatballs are not greasy, they crisp up very nicely in the oven I’m sure also air fryer as well. Extremely flavorful and the right size meatballs, delicious must buy!”

Rosina Swedish-Style Meatballs

Rosina Swedish-Style Meatballs are made with beef and pork and seasoned to perfection with nutmeg, allspice and other spices. “I was surprised as to the quality and taste of these as I’d not had this particular style before! The texture was just right, and the taste was really ‘above’ those of other brands!” one fan said.

Sprouts Organic Grass Fed Beef Meatballs

Sprouts Organic Grass Fed Beef Meatballs is a top-quality frozen option. “By far the BEST frozen meatballs I’ve ever had in my entire life,’ one shopper raved. “They are packed with flavor and so juicy and everything you want a meatball to be. I love that they used organic grass fed meat. I’m beginning to think that’s what gave it its flavor.”

Member’s Mark Italian Style Beef Meatballs

Italian Style Beef Meatballs are made from 100% flame-broiled beef. “I needed some meatballs for a party and I did not want to make them by hand. I bought these thinking it would get by and no one will notice. Well NOTICE they did, they noticed how good they were. Everyone wanted my recipe, I told them Sam’s club. They were shocked. They are an incredible value for the money, very tasty, and you can freeze them giving you a good shelf life. I strongly recommend them,” one shopper said.