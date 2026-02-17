7 Best Bagged Popcorn Brands, According to Shoppers

Shoppers say these bagged popcorn brands deliver the perfect salty, crunchy snack.

Bagged popcorn is the perfect food to enjoy on movie night, for lunch snacks, road trips, and much more. These versatile items are one of the most popular choices shoppers make when it comes to snacks, with endless flavors and varieties to choose from depending on dietary preferences, texture and taste. If you’re looking for a new popcorn brand which is already popped and sold in convenient packages, here are seven of the best bagged popcorn brands, according to shoppers.

Prospector Popcorn

Prospector Popcorn sells sweet, savory, and spicy flavored popcorns that are so good you’ll have to hide them from the kiddos (I’m speaking from experience here). The Chocolate Strawberry Gourmet Popcorn is a seasonal favorite shoppers can’t get enough of. “I gave a box of this popcorn to my dad for Christmas. He loved it so much that after he finished all of the popcorn, he asked me to order another box for him. All the flavors are delicious. We highly recommend this product,” one fan said.

LesserEvil Organic Popcorn Himalayan Gold

LesserEvil Organic Popcorn Himalayan Gold is a fan-favorite snack made with extra virgin coconut oil and Himalayan pink salt. “This popcorn is delicious!” one Target shopper said. “So happy to have found an organic snack that is low cal, has good flavor, and is relatively healthy. Trying to go organic and finding decent snacks at an affordable price isn’t easy, but we found a real winner with this popcorn.”

Smartfood White Cheddar Flavored Popcorn

Smartfood White Cheddar Flavored Popcorn is a big hit with shoppers who love the savory flavor. “You have to limit yourself to this size of the product in one sitting a day. It’s easy to find yourself eating the family-size all to yourself!” one fan said.

Skinnypop Gluten Free Original Popcorn

Skinnypop Gluten Free Original Popcorn is perfect for those who want a lower-carb snack. “Until recently, I didn’t eat popcorn a lot. Now, I am totally hooked!” one Walmart shopper raved. “This popcorn is so delicious, fresh and light! It isn’t greasy or salty, as others I have tried. It has also been on sale, so I am thankful for that! This is my new forever treat!”

Trader Joe’s White Cheddar Popcorn

Trader Joe’s White Cheddar Popcorn is flavored with a rich, creamy white Cheddar cheese blend. “I know a lot of people think it does/the it’s actually Smartfood (honestly I think it might be Erin’s white cheddar), but personally I like the TJ’s version a lot better than Smartfood,” one shopper said.

Khloud Sweet and Salty Kettle Corn

Khloud Sweet and Salty Kettle Corn blends bold flavor with 7g of complete protein in every serving. “SO GOOD!! Wish there was more in the bag but for the price & protein I think it’s fairly priced!” one Target shopper shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Angie’s Boomchickapop Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn

Shoppers are obsessed with the Angie’s Boomchickapop Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn. “Just the right amount of salty and sweet. We love this popcorn and keep it in stock in our pantry all the time!” one fan said.