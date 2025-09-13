The 6 Healthiest Popcorns, According to Dietitians

Popcorn is an excellent snack if you are trying to eat healthy. But not all varieties are created equal. “Since popcorn can range from a wholesome high-fiber snack to one loaded with sodium, sugar, and saturated fat, so you want to balance taste and nutrition,” says Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. She goes on to recommend the 6 healthiest popcorns and offers suggestions on how to choose a bag.

Here’s What to Look For

When choosing popcorn at the store, Collingwood recommends looking for the following things:

Simple ingredients: corn, oil, and salt (skip long ingredient lists).

Minimal added sugar (avoid caramel or kettle corn if aiming for health).

Reasonable sodium (ideally under ~200 mg per serving).

Healthy oils like olive, avocado, or sunflower rather than palm oil or butter flavorings.

SkinnyPop Original

Her first recommendation is SkinnyPop Original. “Just popcorn, sunflower oil, and salt,” she says, noting that it has 39 calories per cup. Note that various flavors do have other ingredients.

LesserEvil Himalayan Pink Salt

Another pooped corn you should consider indulging in? LesserEvil Himalayan Pink Salt. “Organic, air-popped, with coconut oil and pink salt,” she says. Even my daughter is obsessed with the taste of this one.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP Sea Salt

Another popcorn that offers nutritional value is Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP Sea Salt. “Non-GMO, lightly salted, portion-controlled bags available,” notes Collingwood.

Quinn Snacks Microwave Popcorn

If you prefer microwave popcorn (because who doesn’t like freshly popped, warm kernels?) pick up Quinn Snacks Microwave Popcorn. “Comes in compostable bags, uses real oils and simple ingredients (like avocado or sunflower oil),” says Collingwood.

365 by Whole Foods Organic Popcorn

Another favorite in our home is 365 by Whole Foods Organic Popcorn (Lightly Salted). The microwave popcorn is delicious, “affordable, clean label, and not overly salty,” says Collingwood.

Good & Gather (Target) Organic Simply Salted Popcorn

And, over at Target, Collingwood endorses Good & Gather Organic Simply Salted Popcorn. “Budget-friendly, simple ingredient list, good portion size,” she says.

More Tips

“Popcorn is a whole grain, naturally gluten-free, and a good source of fiber,” says Collingwood. However, watch out for “movie theater” style bags or caramel corn. “These often pack in saturated fat, added sugars, and sodium,” she says. Also, portion size matters. “One serving is typically 3 cups popped, but many people eat the whole bag,” she says. If you need more flavor, you can also make your own at home with plain kernels and “add seasonings like nutritional yeast, smoked paprika, or cinnamon for flavor,” she says.