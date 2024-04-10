The 25 Best Bakeries in America

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether you want a loaf of bread or your sweet tooth longs for a tasty chocolate chip cookie, bakeries can fulfill your needs. Once a mainstay in any city, standalone bakeries have become a novelty—but they are also some of the best spots in town to grab a bite. When done right, a bakery offers fresh products without preservatives or other unnecessary ingredients.

There are countless top-notch bakeries in the country, but these 25 are the best of the best. Some are true historic landmarks in their cities, while others have only been in business for a few years. Some keep it classic with bread and cake, while others embrace unique, modern twists on baked goods. You'll find a diversity of bakeries, both in what they serve their customers and where they are on a map.

These bakeries are beloved by locals and tourists and should be added to your "must-do" list the next time you visit one of these communities across America.

B Bistro + Bakery in Miami

Miami chef Henry Hané started B Bistro + Bakery. It features freshly made morning pastries and a rotating menu of savory breakfast items and lunches. Open daily, this bakery is near Brickell City Centre and is regularly featured in the culinary-rich city's top recommended spots to grab a bite to eat.

Bakery Lorraine in San Antonio

This French-inspired bakery specializes in all the classics, including macarons, viennoiseries, and other cakes and pastries. Bakery Lorraine has been nominated for best pastry chefs by the James Beard Foundation and has expanded to locations around the Lone Star State, including Austin and Boerne.

Bakery Nouveau in Seattle

Seattle is no stranger to exceptional bakeries, and Bakery Nouveau ranks high among locals and tourists alike. It is decorated with national recognition and awards that go back 15 years. There are three locations in Seattle, including its original shop in the former location of the city's historic Blake's Bakery.

Bouchon Bakery in Las Vegas

Bouchon Bakery is part of the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group, and this location is inside the Venetian Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. Don't let its otherwise commercial façade fool you. Bouchon Bakery means serious business when it comes to pastries and baked goods.

Boudin in San Francisco

Famous for its sourdough bread, Boudin Bakery has grown into a recognizable brand across California with multiple locations up and down the Golden State. You can visit the original location in San Fransisco or, if you aren't near a bakery, order many of its popular items online.

Clear Flour Bread in Brookline, Mass.

This Bostonian favorite has been in business since 1982, specializing in bread typical in France and Italy. Clear Flour Bread lives up to its name by using only a few essential ingredients in its bread and baked goods, including its unbleached and unbromated flour. Expect to encounter a long line of hungry college students each morning.

Dominique Ansel Bakery in New York City

Found in SoHo, Dominique Ansel Bakery is a New York staple. Its menu items, such as kouign amann, cookie shots, and frozen s'mores, help set it apart from the many other bakeries in the Big Apple. Its founder, Dominique Ansel, is credited with creating the Cronut, which is also available at the bakery. Preorders are highly suggested.

El Brazo Fuerte Bakery in Miami

When it comes to authentic Cuban and French treats, look no further than El Brazo Fuerte Bakery in Miami. Savory and sweet pastelitos are always in good supply, with filings ranging from guava and coconut to beef and ham.

Fat + Flour in Los Angeles

Fat + Flour markets itself as a "tiny pie shop" on its website, but don't let that fool you—it has a big following in the greater Los Angeles area. With locations at Grand Central Market and in Culver City, Fat + Flour has become a mainstay for Angelenos. James Beard Award-nominated chef Nicole Rucker runs the place.

Fillings & Emulsions in Salt Lake City

Craving dessert? Happen to be in Utah? Swing by Fillings & Emulsions in Salt Lake City for out-of-this-world sweets. This isn't your ordinary cookie shop. Each of its desserts is baked and prepared with attention to detail, creating goodies that are as beautiful as they are tasty. Or, you can keep things simple by picking up a loaf of freshly baked bread.

Floriole Bakery in Chicago

Shows like "The Bear" have catapulted Chicago's culinary scene front and center. There is no shortage of talented pastry chefs in Chicago, and at least a few of those chefs call Floriole Bakery home. Find everything from cakes to quiches on a menu with European influences.

Le Panier in Seattle

Pike Place Market might be the home of Starbucks, but the corporate mega-chain is only one of many places to grab breakfast. You'll likely find just as many locals in line at Le Panier. This bakery has been serving freshly baked pastries every morning since 1983, with French classics such as macarons, eclairs, and, of course, croissants.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Levain Bakery in New York City

Levain Bakery holds the title of New York's most famous cookie, a bold assertion to make in a city so large and rife with bakeries. First opened in 1995, it has had plenty of time to perfect its cookie. If you don't live near a Levain Bakery, do not fret—its cookies are available for nationwide shipping.

Liliha Bakery in Honolulu

Honolulu has many great bakeries, but few are as notable and historic as Liliha Bakery. Opening in 1950, this full-service bakery now has five locations. Enjoy one of its more than 150 freshly prepared baked goods in the morning, or order one of its famous custom cakes for a celebration.

Macrina Bakery in Seattle

Marcina Bakery has locations across Seattle. Each one features the bakery's seasonal menus, which include its MadRy organic sourdough bagels. Come for breakfast or lunch and enjoy its sandwiches, quiches, and savory focaccia.

Muddy's Bake Shop in Memphis, Tenn.

Muddy's Bake Shop in Memphis offers fresh baked goods for walk-in purchase and preorder. It specializes in homestyle Southern classics, all made from scratch. Muddy's also offers hands-on baking classes, so you, too, can learn to bake cookies and cakes like the professionals.

Pearl Bakery in Portland, Ore.

When you step inside Pearl Bakery in the Pacific Northwest, you know that your order was baked fresh that morning. This includes bread and sweet treats such as linzer cookies and blueberry scones. Local grocery chains have caught on to the tasty items baked at Pearl Bakery, and many of its items can be purchased at Portland-based markets.

Porto's Bakery in Los Angeles

Porto's Bakery is a local favorite in Southern California. That popularity is for good reason, as Porto's began with Rosa Porto's Cuban cakes in 1976 and is still run by the Porto family. The bakery has expanded to multiple locations across the region, with long lines a regular occurrence. Baked goods highlights include empanadas, stuffed croissants, and, of course, cakes.

Poupart Bakery in Lafayette, La.

Louisiana is known for its rich culinary history, extending to its baked goods. Poupart Bakery has been taking part in the state's long-standing traditions since 1967 and remains, according to its website, "the only authentic French bakery in Acadiana." Stop by for fresh-baked Mardi Gras King Cakes, or enjoy one of its daily specials.

Roeser's Bakery in Chicago

Roeser's Bakery has been in business since 1911 and is a true historic icon in Chicago. The name of the game at Roeser's Bakery is cakes, and the bakery serves them in the same way it did over a century ago. You'll find other baked goods, including cookies, doughnuts, and bread, but for the quintessential Roser's experience, order a custom cake for your next event.

Sun Street Breads in Minneapolis

Minneapolis is filled with great bakeries, Sun Street Breads among them. It opens bright and early at 6:30 a.m., with the aroma of baked goods wafting out the door for breakfast and lunch. While it's mostly a morning and early afternoon establishment, the bakery is open Thursday nights for a fresh-baked, hand-tossed pizza.

Sugar Bakeshop in Charleston, S.C.

Sugar Bakeshop is consistently ranked as one of the top bakeries in Charleston. Its selection of cakes, cookies, and cupcakes is a hit among locals, and its website warns that it usually sells out early. The bakery is known for using local ingredients, making it a true cornerstone business for the city and region.

Tartine Bakery in San Francisco

When it comes to the best bakeries in the United States, few can hold a candle to Tartine Bakery in San Fransisco. It opened in 2002, and there's usually a long line of locals and tourists spilling out the door. Its bread is available for shipping if you don't live in the San Fransisco area.

Termini Brothers Bakery in Philadelphia

Termini Brothers Bakery has been in business since 1921. Founded by two brothers, it has been run by the Termini family for generations, continuing the traditions that have made its baked goods memorable. Stop by for cannolis, cakes, cookies, and a wide assortment of fresh-baked pastries.

Willa Jean in New Orleans

A trip to New Orleans is likely accompanied by a mile-long list of places to grab a bite. Make sure to include Willa Jean in your foodie roundup. You can order a wide range of items for breakfast or lunch, but the baked goods stand out. These range from bread to cookies, each bite steeped in traditional Southern comfort.