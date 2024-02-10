8 Bakery Chains That Serve the Best Cupcakes

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

When you're craving a frosted treat but don't want to purchase an entire cake, there's no better option than the humble yet adorable cupcake. This petite dessert gained heightened popularity in the early 2000s—a fad widely credited to a scene from HBO's Sex and the City featuring cupcakes from New York City's Magnolia Bakery. Since then, numerous cupcake shops have popped up all over the U.S.

Although the cupcake craze eventually slowed down, which may have contributed to the closure of cupcake giant Crumbs Bake Shop, the love for this confection persists. Across the country, standalone bakeries and chains alike serve various cupcake options featuring all sorts of cake and frosting flavors.

Whether you're craving the classics like chocolate or vanilla, or you'd like to try something a bit more creative, there's a cupcake spot for you. Here are eight bakery chains that serve some of the best cupcakes.

Magnolia Bakery

This famous New York City-based bakery chain is known for more than just its iconic banana pudding. As previously mentioned, it rose to stardom after after Carrie Bradshaw ate one of the cupcakes on an episode of Sex and the City. Magnolia even has a cupcake named after the sitcom character.

Take a look at the menu, and you'll find the classics, including chocolate, vanilla, and red velvet. These treats feature different frosting colors and sprinkle options, which continue to draw in customers.



"The things I would do for a cupcake from Magnolia's Bakery [right now]," one fan wrote on X , formerly known as Twitter.

Magnolia currently has 11 U.S. locations, nine of which are in New York. The chain also ships nationwide and has 24 international locations.

RELATED: The 13 Best Dessert Chains in America

Baked by Melissa

Founded in 2008 by Melissa Ben-Ishay, this popular cupcake company operates 14 locations, primarily in New York. It also ships its signature mini cupcakes nationwide.

Available in packs of various sizes, these cupcakes come in a plethora of flavors, ranging from staples like chocolate and vanilla to options like peanut butter and jelly, white chocolate hot cocoa, and chocolate chip pancake. Additionally, customers can score vegan and gluten-free cupcakes, along with macarons.

"Baked by melissa is to cupcakes what oreos are to cookies," one fan wrote on X.

Sprinkles

It's the bakery chain known for its on-demand cupcake ATM. Open since 2005, Sprinkles has 54 locations across eight states and Washington, D.C. Of these locations, 29 are ATM-only. And if you don't live near a Sprinkles, the company also ships nationwide.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Standing alongside its cakes, brownies, and cookies, you'll find numerous cupcake flavors, such as vanilla milk chocolate, banana, salty caramel, and triple cinnamon. The bakery also rolls out limited-time flavors on a monthly basis and is currently offering a few different options, such as raspberry chocolate chip and raspberry french toast.

"The cupcakes are a true delight – freshly baked, nice and soft, with a perfect level of fluffiness," one Yelp reviewer recently wrote. "The flavors are rich and creamy, making each bite a heavenly experience."

RELATED: 10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Chocolate Cake

Molly's Cupcakes

Home to nine locations across New York, Chicago, Cincinnati, and Iowa, Molly's Cupcakes whips up scratch-made cupcakes in small batches daily. The bakery also holds the title as the first season finale winner of Food Network's Cupcake Wars.

In addition to serving classic flavors, this bakery is known for its center-filled cupcakes. A few of these include German chocolate, cocoa caramel crunch, Boston cream, peach cobbler, and tiramisu. Customers can also customize their own cupcake by selecting their cake and frosting combination.

One Yelp reviewer recently said each of the bakery's cupcakes is "its own work of art," adding, "The most moist, light, and airy cake I have ever eaten, hands down. The creme brûlée was my favorite… the glaze retained the iconic crack sensation of its namesake."

Susie Cakes

This bakery chain has locations across California and Texas, with a store opening soon in Nashville, Tenn. In addition to cakes and cookies, Susie Cakes offers cupcakes in flavors like chocolate, strawberry, coconut, and lemon. For the month of February, the chain is selling its Uncle Nearest 1884 Whiskey Vanilla Cupcake, which features a vanilla cupcake frosted with a blonde whiskey buttercream made from Uncle Nearest's 1994 small batch whiskey.

"Always fresh and homemade tasting cupcakes at susie's, i cannot recommend enough!!!!" one Yelp reviewer raved.

RELATED: 10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Cheesecake

Georgetown Cupcakes

Cupcake fans in the Washington, D.C., area have likely heard of Georgetown Cupcakes. The bakery was spotlighted on the TLC reality show D.C. Cupcakes from 2010 to 2013. This sister-owned bakery currently has three locations—one in D.C., one in Bethesda, Md., and another in Atlanta, Ga. But, if you don't live near one of these locations, the bakery also ships nationally.

Georgetown Cupcakes bakes "Everyday Classics," daily specials, as well as monthly seasonal options. Right now, you can sink your teeth into Valentine's Day-themed options like red velvet swirl cheesecake, strawberry cheesecake, and strawberry lava fudge.

One recent Yelp reviewer called this spot a "gem," adding, "Their cupcakes are some of the best in the area."

Gigi's Cupcakes

Since opening its first location in Nashville, Tenn., Gigi's Cupcakes has expanded to over 40 locations across 17 states, with each location being locally owned and operated. As noted on the chain's website, Gigi's offers classic and seasonal cupcakes, minis, and cakes. Each cupcake features two of the chain's signature icing swirls. A few flavor options include champagne truffle, chocolate salted caramel, and strawberry shortcake.

"Amazing flavors of all varieties of cupcakes," one Yelp reviewer recently wrote.

RELATED: 5 Best Cookie Chains In America

Nothing Bundt Cakes

This bundt cake-focused bakery chain puts a twist on traditional cupcakes by making cupcake-sized bundt cakes called "bundtinis." These come in a range of flavors and assortments for different occasions. Gearing up for the big game? Celebrating someone's birthday soon? There's a box of bundtinis for that.

"I am willing to do a hell of a lot more for a bundtini than a Klondike Bar [to be honest]," one fan wrote on X.