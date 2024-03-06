10 Healthiest Sourdough Breads on Grocery Shelves, According to Dietitians

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Navigating the bread aisle in a grocery store can feel incredibly overwhelming, especially if you're looking for the healthiest option on the shelves. With dozens of choices out there—from whole grain to white—and lengthy ingredient lists, deciphering what to look for when it comes to your health can leave you puzzled.

Amidst these countless options, sourdough bread stands out as a great choice. While sourdough can be made with refined flour, which tends to lack fiber, its natural fermentation process results in additional health benefits as well as an enhanced flavor and texture compared to most store-bought breads. While most store-bought breads use fast-acting commercial yeast that speeds up the fermentation process, sourdough's long fermentation process breaks down gluten, which enhances digestibility; increases the availability of certain nutrients; and lowers the glycemic index, resulting in a slower release of glucose into the bloodstream.

To better understand the healthiest options on grocery shelves, we spoke to registered dietitians to find out their top choices for sourdough bread loaves. When picking out a sourdough loaf, our experts recommend looking for an option that is moderate to low in calories, a good source of fiber, and contains some protein.

How dietitians chose the best sourdough loaves on grocery shelves:

When it comes to choosing a healthy sourdough loaf, you'll want to consider a few qualities for your health.

Calories: Total calories per slice are an important part of choosing a healthy loaf of bread. Depending on the brand, the ingredient list, and the thickness of each slice, most breads range from 70 to 250 calories per serving. This is important to consider if you are regularly incorporating bread into your routine.

Fiber: Fiber is typically one of the most important aspects of choosing bread at the grocery store. However, the fiber content in sourdough bread is usually very low. You might have to go out of your way to find a higher-fiber loaf of bread that's made from wheat flour or has added sources of fiber mixed into the ingredients.

Protein: Bread is mostly a significant source of carbohydrates, but whole grains also provide some protein which can contribute to its staying power for feelings of fullness. If you can find it, choosing a loaf of bread that has at least a few grams of protein per slice can help keep you longer in addition to the fiber content.

Read on to discover the best sourdough bread loaves on grocery store shelves, according to dietitians, and to learn more about this unique bread, check out Is Sourdough Actually Healthier Than Regular Bread?

Izzio Lucky 7 Multigrain Sourdough

Nutrition (Per 2 slices) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 0 g (0 g saturated fat)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 22 g (4 g fiber, 2 g sugar)

Protein : 4 g

"Izzio Lucky 7 Multigrain Sourdough combines everything you love about sourdough with a touch of sweetness and heartiness from flax, sesame, sunflower, and pumpkin seeds," says Jessi Holden, MS, RDN Culinary Family Dietitian and owner of The Kitchen Invitation. This lower-calorie, lower-carb option is great for folks who want a sourdough bread that comes on the lighter side. You'll still get 2 grams of fiber and 2 grams of protein per slice which is impressive considering the low calorie content of this loaf.

Inked Bread Co.

Nutrition (Per 1 slice) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 0.5 g (0 g saturated fat)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 24 g (<1 g fiber, 0 g sugar)

Protein : 5 g

"Inked Bread Co. is from Rosie's San Francisco Bay Sourdough, and it is an affordable and delicious sourdough bread loaf you can find in the grocery store," says Samantha Turner, MPH, RDN, a registered dietitian and owner of Forks and Grace located in southwest, Virginia. "Each slide of bread contains 0 grams of added sugar compared to most other breads that have 2 or more grams of added sugar per slice making it a more nutritious option for individuals wanting to reduce their added sugar intake," she adds. Plus, with 5 grams of protein per slice, this bread is more likely to hold you over than lower protein sourdough options on grocery shelves.

Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Sourdough Bread

Nutrition (Per 1 slice) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 1.5 g (0 g saturated fat)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 25 g (<1 g fiber, 2 g sugar)

Protein : 4 g

"Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Sourdough Bread is widely available at different grocery stores and is an affordable option for families," says Sarah Schlichter, MPH, RDN, owner of Bucket List Tummy, focusing on family nutrition and easy recipes. "The bread is thick enough to pile on your favorite sandwich add-ins and toppings, yet simple enough to toast it with just bread, jam, or peanut butter for an enjoyable snack. Each slice provides 4 grams of protein, is low in added sugars, and is void of saturated fats," she adds.

Trader Joe's Sprouted Wheat Sourdough Bread

Nutrition (Per 1 slice) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 0 g ( 0 g saturated fat)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 14 g (2 g fiber, <1 g sugar)

Protein : 7 g

With an impressive 90 calories, 2 grams of fiber, and 7 grams of protein per slice, this whole grain loaf provides a nutritious choice for sourdough. This loaf is also made with sprouted whole grains which means that it is easy to digest. "Made with a traditional fermentation process, sourdough offers notable gut-health benefits. This process breaks down gluten and phytic acid, while also adding beneficial bacteria, making sourdough easier to digest and promoting better gut health. Made with only necessary ingredients, when you choose Trader Joe's you know you're getting a high-quality sourdough with every slice," recommends Krista Wale, RD, LDN and founder of Louisiana Nutrition Associates.

La Brea Bakery Sourdough Loaf

Nutrition (Per 1/8 loaf) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 0.5 g (0 g saturated fat)

Sodium : 360 mg

Carbs : 31 g (1 g fiber, 0 g sugar)

Protein : 5 g

"La Brea's Sourdough Loaf stands out as a top choice for bread lovers," says Steph Magill, MS, RD, CD, FAND, Owner of Soccer Mom Nutrition. "It is crafted with a nutrient-dense blend of whole grains like wheat flour and malted barley flour. With 5 grams of protein and 1 gram of fiber per serving, it's not only delicious but also satisfying and filling."

Whole Foods Market Sourdough

Nutrition (Per 1/9 loaf) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 0.5 g (0 g saturated fat)

Sodium : 370 mg

Carbs : 35 g (2 g fiber, 0 g sugar)

Protein : 7 g

"For those who may not have the time to make sourdough bread from scratch, there are store-bought options available like Whole Foods Market Sourdough," shares Brooke Baird, RDN, LD of Simply Divine Nutrition, LLC. Whole Foods makes a high-quality, nutritionally balanced sourdough that packs in 2 grams of fiber and 7 grams of protein per serving. Most sourdough breads do not have a good source of fiber, making this one of the healthiest options on grocery shelves.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

When Pigs Fly Sourdough Bread

Nutrition (Per 1 slice) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 0 g (0 g saturated fat)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 32 g (<1 g fiber, 0 g sugar)

Protein : 3 g

With 100 calories and 3 grams of protein per serving, you can make a balanced sandwich with 200 calories and an additional 6 grams of protein using this sourdough bread.

"When Pigs Fly makes fabulous sourdough bread with some protein per slice and no saturated fat or added sugar. The company also donates thousands of loaves a month and recycles thousands of loaves to feed animals," comments Heidi McIndoo, MS RD LDN, of FoodieMomRD.

Nature's Promise Classic Sourdough Artisan Loaf

Nutrition (Per 1/8 loaf) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 0 g (0 g saturated fat)

Sodium : 320 mg

Carbs : 27 g (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar)

Protein : 5 g

"If you're buying bread at the grocery store, you're not limited to the pre-sliced stuff. I love Nature's Promise Classic Sourdough Artisan Loaf because it tastes like something you'd get at a bakery, not a supermarket aisle," Christine Byrne, MPH, RD, an intuitive eating dietitian and the owner of Ruby Oak Nutrition in Raleigh, NC tells us.

Nature's Promise is a classic brand of bread that also carries an artisan loaf of sourdough. Each loaf is made with just 5 simple ingredients: enriched wheat flour, whole wheat flour, water, salt, and malt, Byrne shares. One slice will get you 5 grams of protein which is pretty impressive for a single slice of bread. Top this with some peanut butter, a banana, and Chia seeds for a well-rounded breakfast or snack.

Rudi's Gluten-Free Sourdough Bread White

Nutrition (Per 1 slice) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 1.5 g (0 g saturated fat)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 17 g (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar)

Protein : 0 g

Sourdough is hard to find for gluten-free folks, and we love Rudi's for creating a gluten-free alternative. With just 80 calories per slice and one gram of fiber, the sourdough option is healthier than most gluten-free loaves on the grocery shelves.

"I recommend this bread because it still has that tangy taste that a normal sourdough bread would have. Rudi's achieves this by using fermented rice flour. Each slice has 80 calories, 17 grams of carbs, and only 1 gram of sugar," Megan Huff, RD, LD, Dietitian and Gluten-Free Food Blogger shares.

Simple Kneads Sourdough Gluten-Free Bread

Nutrition (Per 1 slice) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 1.5 g (0 g saturated fat)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 17 g (3 g fiber, <1 g sugar)

Protein : 3 g

This multigrain loaf clocked in at only 90 calories with a well-rounded nutrition label that includes 3 grams of fiber and 3 grams of protein per slice. "Simple Kneads is my go-to recommendation for sourdough to make a sandwich, toast, or just enjoy with some olive oil. It's made with a blend of nutrient-rich flours including teff, millet, and sorghum and provides 3 grams of fiber, 3 grams of protein, and less than 1 gram of sugar per slice," offers Kaytee Hadley, MS, RDN, IFMCP, CPT functional medicine dietitian and founder of Holistic Health and Wellness.