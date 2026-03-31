7 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Battered Cod With Tartar Sauce

Enjoy crispy, hand-battered cod and tangy tartar sauce at Culver’s, Bonefish Grill, and more.

Cod and haddock were once the most popular white fish options used for dishes like fish & chips and fried fish sandwiches, but pollock is now more common at both fast-food spots and sit-down restaurants. While good Atlantic pollock is nice, there’s nothing like the sweet flakiness of wild-caught cod—the flavor and texture are inimitable. Paired with tangy, creamy tartar sauce, this fish is one of the most delicious seafood options you can get. Here are seven restaurants with the best battered cod and tartar sauce.

Ye Olde King’s Head

The Fish & Chips at Ye Olde King’s Head ( a pub chain in SoCal) is made with crispy beer-battered cod served with tangy tartar sauce. Guests can choose original batter over beer batter and Queen size (one piece of fish) vs King size (two pieces). The restaurant also serves up British classics like Bangers + Mash and Steak, Guinness + Mushroom Pie.

Culver’s

Culver’s is known for outstanding cod options, like the North Atlantic Cod Dinner. This hand cut, hand-battered cod is fried to order and served with a proprietary tartar sauce, two classic sides, and a warm dinner roll. There’s also a very popular North Atlantic Cod Sandwich, made with a filet of battered cod topped with tartar on a lightly-toasted roll.

Bonefish Grill

The Fish & Chips plate at Bonefish Grill is made with crispy cod served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, and french fries. The Cod Imperial is also a delicious cod option, made with shrimp, scallops, parmesan, mozzarella, lemon-caper butter, with jasmine rice and asparagus. You can’t go wrong with either.

O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s has a generous Fish & Chips plate made with hand-battered cod and fries, and served with tartar sauce. Seafood lovers will also appreciate the Hand-Breaded Catfish Dinner, made from cornmeal-breaded Mississippi farm-raised catfish, served with coleslaw and fries.

McCormick & Schmick’s

The Craft Beer Battered Fish & Chips at McCormick & Schmick’s is the ultimate crowd-pleaser: This dish is made with Beer Battered Cod, House Made Tartar, Coleslaw, and Seasoned Fries for a hearty, delicious meal. “The Fish and Chips plate consisted of three plump pieces of Alaskan Cod on top of a bed of thin fries,” one diner said. “There is no better choice for fish and chips than Alaskan cod. Each piece was covered in a perfect, crisp coating.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bob Evans

Bob Evans has a Great Alaskan Cod plate containing a “colossal” hand-cut Alaskan cod fillet served with a side of tartar sauce, sides and dinner rolls. “We serve seafood specials every day!” the chain says. “If you’re looking for a more traditional fish fish and chips, our Great Alaskan Cod is lightly battered with a flaky, pub-style batter and served with a side of tartar sauce and French Fries.”

Perkins

The Fish ‘N Chips plate at Perkins American Food Co. contains three crispy cod fillets, served with tartar sauce, fries and a fresh garden salad. The restaurant also has a Grilled Fish & Shrimp plate that doesn’t disappoint: Garlic-seasoned white fish fillet topped with grilled shrimp and drizzled with garlic butter, served over herb rice pilaf with grilled asparagus.