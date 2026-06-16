5 BBQ Chains With the Best Rib Dinners, According to Diners

These BBQ chains serve tender, smoky rib dinners diners rave about.

The best ribs are served at a tiny BBQ or smokehouse somewhere in the deep south. However, if you are craving a slab of ribs slathered in a delicious BBQ sauce, you don’t have to hop on a plane. There are a handful of chain restaurants where you can enjoy a delicious rib dinner. Here are 5 BBQ chains with the best rib dinnhttps://www.eatthis.com/ers, according to diners.

slidetitle num=”1″]Famous Dave’s[/slidetitle]

Famous Dave’s Award-Winning ribs are hand-rubbed with spices, slow-smoked in a pit, and basted in scratch-made sauces. A former pitmaster for Famous Dave’s explains that “the ribs are smoked for approximately 3 hours with pure hickory. The rub in restaurant is primarily smoked paprika, brown sugar, salt, garlic, and a little cayenne pepper. The celery seeds are added after the rib rub and only on the top side of ribs,” they revealed on Reddit.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ serves baby-back ribs by the bone, and they are delicious, according to diners. The fall-off-the-bone ribs are super tender and pair well with Tupelo Honey Heat sauce. “The food was the best I had ever tasted,” one diner says.

City Barbeque

City Barbecue serves up authentic smoked meats in hearty portions with delicious sides, putting it on the map. Each location has three hickory burning smokers to slow cook meats, including brisket and St. Louis–cut pork ribs to “bite off the bone” perfection. “We don’t limit ourselves to any particular region or style, but instead try to showcase the breadth and depth of barbecue found across the country,” the restaurant says. Diners agree the ribs are finger-licking good.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Ribs

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is a Texas-born chain famous for serving slow-smoked classics, primarily ribs. One Redditor called them “solid” in a review, maintaining they are as authentic as southern dives. “Very good, my wife and I go to smokehouses all over the USA. Certainly for the offerings you will get here. It’s pretty good.”

4 Rivers Smokehouse

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4 Rivers Smokehouse is praised for its delicious ribs. It is “a step above Sonny’s etc,” one diner writes. The St. Louis Style Ribs are a main attraction, and come with two sides and Texas cornbread, smoked and finished on the grill with a Honey BBQ sauce.