4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Ribs, According to Barbecue Fans

Ribs are one of the most popular choices at any decent BBQ spot. Whether baby back, spare, St. Louis style, or beef ribs, these barbecue options are so good diners don’t mind traveling just to enjoy them. If you want to get good ribs that have been vouched for by other BBQ lovers, there are plenty of smokehouses where you won’t be disappointed. Here are four restaurant chains with the best ribs, according to true BBQ fans.

Famous Dave’s

The ribs at Famous Dave’s are outstanding, diners say. “I love this place. Their ribs were so good! Probably the juiciest rib I’ve ever had. Their cornbread is lovely too,” one customer raved. “The ribs and brisket were flavorful and delicious! It was definitely a lot of food,” another said about the generous portions.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Black’s BBQ

Black’s BBQ serves up spectacular ribs for hungry guests. “Delicious and mouthwatering bbq beef ribs and fatty brisket. Can’t recommend the beef ribs enough, it’s the best I’ve had,” one appreciative BBQ fan said.

Sonny’s BBQ

The pit-smoked ribs at Sonny’s BBQ are praised by happy customers. “The ribs were so good I didn’t even put the bar- b- que sauce on them. The fried okra was perfect 👌 too. Not greasy at all.. Baked beans were mighty tasty,” one diner said.

Mission BBQ

Diners love the juicy ribs at Mission BBQ. “Delicious! My husband and I went a little feral when the food came out. I didn’t stand a chance. The bones fell out of the ribs when we tried to pick them up and the sausage was super juicy,” one fan said.

Ribs 101

The experts at Black’s BBQ share exactly how to prep and cook the best ribs possible. “Wondering how to cook beef ribs? You don’t need a custom brick smoker to get great results at home. While the pit at Black’s stays around 275°F, Barrett [Black] encourages home cooks to start around 225°F if they’re still learning fire management. The goal is a consistent, even temperature.”