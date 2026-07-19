These BBQ chains serve smoky, juicy wings that fans say are worth the extra trip.

In my opinion, the best chicken wings are smoked prior to being deep-fried. The extra step adds another layer of taste and tenderness, resulting in a true, authentic BBQ wing experience. Not every place smokes their wings. In fact, usually true BBQ joints are the only ones that do. Where can you get the best smoked wings? Here are 5 BBQ chains with the best smoked wings, according to diners.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ’s Jumbo XL Wings are dry-rubbed, slow-smoked, and delicious, usually slathered in the restaurant’s signature table sauces or its house Buffalo sauce. The bad news? They are usually a game-day special. “Keep them on the menu @missionbbq they are the best,” an Instagrammer wrote. “WOW! Mission BBQ brought back their smoked wings for their black plate special and it does not disappoint! They are large and juicy wings seasoned to perfection that pairs exquisitely with their ranch So good!” a Facebooker added.

Famous Dave’s

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Famous Dave’s has rich hickory-smoked wings on the Smokin’ Starters app menu. Get them sauced with Rich & Sassy, Buffalo Devil’s Spit, or Wilbur’s Revenge. “I went there yesterday, and the wings were amazing. Moist, a hint of smoke but not too much, not chewy, skin wasn’t leathery. I’d like to try to make them at home like that,” a Facebooker said.

City Barbeque

City Barbeque’s jumbo wings are dry-rubbed, smoked over hickory and cherry wood, and then flash-fried for a crispy skin. Many praise the juicy meat and smoke profile, while others note a distinct pickle-brined aftertaste. “Thought flavor was great!” a Facebooker says. “The best size chicken and its soo flavorful,” another writes.

4 Rivers Smokehouse

4 Rivers Smokehouse serves Jumbo Smokehouse Wings seasoned with the signature 4R All Purpose Rub and tossed in either Buffalo or 4R Signature BBQ Sauce. “I love the smoked wings,” a TripAdvisor diner writes. “Just driving by and seeing the line to get in tells you the food is great…and it sure does smell good. This is great bbq!”

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks, which took over a lot of Smokey Bones locations, also serves up delicious wings. “Twin peaks smoked and grilled wings are delicious. Especially the spicy garlic ones,” a diner says. “Twin Peaks. Really good wings, lots of sauce options, cute girls, and beer served at 29 (or below) degrees. Love the slushy beer,” agrees another.