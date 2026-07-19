From Pizza Hut to Jet's, these chains serve stuffed crust pizzas fans can't stop ordering.

If you lived through the 1980s and 1990s, stuffed crust pizza is seriously nostalgia-inducing. The usually deeper dish, tubular, crusted pizza filled with cheese was a staple on almost every menu back in the day. Of course, it wasn’t the healthiest option, but it sure is delicious. There are a handful of chains still serving amazing stuffed-crust pizza that customers rave about. Here are 5 pizza chains with the best stuffed crust, according to diners.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is famous for its “Original Stuffed Crust,” basically putting the style on the map. It features 100% whole-milk mozzarella string cheese baked directly into a doughy, chewy crust. “Pizza Hut has that distinct stuffed crust taste and is the og. They will always be supreme, so long as they don’t change the recipe,” a Redditor says.

Papa John’s

Papa John’s has the “Epic Stuffed Crust” and “Garlic Epic Stuffed Crust,” which bakes their special garlic sauce directly into the stuffed ring. “I’m a big fan of choosing the ‘well done’ bake option for any pizza at Papa John’s. Really worked well for the stuffed crust option,” a Redditor says.

Little Caesars

Little Caesars has a budget-friendly Stuffed Crust deep-dish or round pizzas, usually topped with a garlic-flavored crust brush. “Little Caesar’s Deep Dish but only when it’s hot,” one Redditor says. “10/10 and usually my go-to at LC,” another adds. “Little Ceasers is the best Stuffed Crust,” a Redditor declares.

Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s is another major chain that serves up a good deep-dish, according to diners. The Parmesan-baked stuffed crust is amazing, with thick, rolled edges. “Dominos’ handmade pan is the closest I’ve found. Crust isn’t premade, but the first time my friends and I ordered it we were immediately like omg it’s old school Pizza Hut reborn!” one person says. “I like the Dominos pan pizza. It’s probably the only chain pizza that I like right now,” another agrees.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jet’s Pizza

If you like a square-shaped Detroit-style pizza, go with Jet’s, because “it has that crispy edge,” a Redditor says. “Jet’s for sure brings me back to my youth of the 80’s enjoying a fresh pan pizza in the restaurant,” a third chimes in. “Great pan pizza but he said DEEP dish. Jets pizza is very similar style. Burnt edge and focaccia crust. True deep dish has a sickening amount of cheese like 5ft long cheese pull. You can barely eat two slices,” another says.