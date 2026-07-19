These chain restaurants serve Western-style burgers loaded with bacon, BBQ sauce, and crispy onions.

There is nothing quite like Western burgers. The combination of a burger patty, bacon, and toppings like fried onions, veggies, and BBQ sauce hits all the right flavor notes. Not every chain has a Western burger, and amongst the ones that do, they aren’t all that good. Where should you feast on one? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best Western bacon burgers, according to diners.

Carl’s Jr. / Hardee’s

Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s serve one of the most popular Western hamburgers with BBQ sauce, cheese, bacon, and fried onion rings. “They kinda set the standard for … a western bacon with cheese,” writes one Redditor. “The whole idea of a burger with bbq sauce, cheese, bacon, and onion rings is genius,” adds another.

Red Robin

The Red Robin Whiskey River BBQ burger is a legend at Red Robin, with endless copycat recipes online. The burger is topped with crispy onion straws, cheddar cheese, and a bold Whiskey River® BBQ sauce. “Red Robin’s whisky river BBQ burger always slaps,” one commenter said. “Red Robin, 100 percent,” another said.

Smashburger

The Smashburger BBQ Bacon Smash is another popular, flavor-packed burger featuring a smashed beef patty with a caramelized crust, topped with crispy applewood-smoked bacon, melty cheese, and sweet, tangy BBQ sauce, sometimes with added crispy fried onions or jalapeños for extra crunch and spice. Diners maintain it is worth every calorie. “I always order that one with extra sauce. Not optional IMO,” a Redditor says.

Wendy’s

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The BBQ Bacon Melt Double Cheeseburger is Wendy’s version of the Western burger, featuring two fresh quarter-pound beef patties nestled in a soft, golden brioche-style bun, layered with crispy onions, crisp pickles, applewood-smoked bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, a rich cheese sauce, and a sweet-and-tangy BBQ sauce. Diners love the sweet-meets-savory flavor combination and the burger’s juiciness.

Shake Shack

Over at Shake Shack, the SmokeShack is one of the most popular orders. The made-to-order quarter-pound patty of 100% Angus beef is topped with American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, chopped cherry peppers, and ShackSauce on a toasted potato bun, with the option of adding BBQ sauce. “Smoke Shack slaps,” writes a Redditor.