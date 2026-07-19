From KFC's Famous Bowl to loaded mashed potato sides, these chains do comfort food right.

The potato is one of the most versatile veggies. You can bake it, mash it, fry it; the options are endless. Mashed potatoes are a favorite, especially when loaded. Some places serve it in a bowl as a “loaded mashed potato” side, while others add fried chicken and veggies and serve it as an entree. Where can you get the best loaded mashed potato bowls? Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best loaded mashed potato bowls, according to diners.

KFC

The most famous restaurant serving loaded mashed potato bowls is KFC, which offers the signature Famous Bowl made with mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet corn, crispy chicken nuggets, and a 3-cheese blend. They are so legendary that there are endless copycat recipes available online.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

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Popeyes doesn’t offer an official, permanent “Loaded Mashed Potato Bowl” on the menu, but diners have a hack. They do DIY bowls by ordering the chain’s famous creamy Mashed Potatoes with Cajun Gravy, which customers frequently add their a la carte Popcorn Chicken and cheese on top.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel has a classic loaded mashed potato side. It is made with whipped butter, shredded Colby cheese, sour cream, green onions, and bacon.

Golden Chick

Golden Chicks has another popular mashed potato bowl offering. “I saw a commercial last night for Golden Chicks mashed potato bowl for $5.99. It also has cheese, a little bacon and of course chicken. I don’t know if it’s enough for the average person, so you might need to order something else, but it was good, and if you dine in don’t forget the free ice cream,” a Facebooker said.

Outback

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The Aussie-style loaded baked potato is an Outback fan favorite. The baked version is salted and crispy on the outside and generously stuffed with cheese, green onions, sour cream, and crispy bacon bits. The mashed is basically the same thing, just mashed.

Applebee’s Loaded Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Applebee’s Loaded Garlic Mashed Potatoes are another great tater-loaded option. They start with a delicious, fluffy garlic mash. They are then topped with your choice of bacon, cheddar cheese, and often sour cream or chives.