7 Best Restaurant Chains With Massive Ribeye Dinners

Satisfy your steak cravings with these hearty, top-rated options.

A ribeye dinner remains one of the most popular options at any good steakhouse, and for good reason: This delicious cut of meat is known for unbelievable texture and taste thanks to its perfect marbling, resulting in a steak worth every penny. Paired with sides like rolls, fries, vegetables, potatoes, and more, the ribeye steak is a truly indulgent meal. If you want a truly hearty dinner, the following spots don’t disappoint: Here are seven chains offering big, beautiful ribeye dinners that will satisfy even the hungriest diner.

Flemings Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

The 20 oz Prime Bone-In Ribeye and sides at Flemings Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar makes for one of the best dinners guests can enjoy. “Favorite steakhouse,” one fan said. “I love their quality and their baked potatoes, and mac and cheese is exquisite. Oh also their Lobster bisque soup and Fleming salad is delicious.”

Morton’s The Steakhouse

It doesn’t get better than the ribeye, bone-in ribeye and sides at Morton’s The Steakhouse. “Steak was flawless and lobster mac and cheese was a 10 as well as the potatoes. Darn perfect,” one fan shared.

Fogo de Chão

Not only does Fogo de Chão have delicious ribeye options, the sides from Fogo’s Market Table are absolutely outstanding. “All of their steaks are cooked for perfection. Their salad bar is amazing,” one diner raved.

Ruth’s Chris

The Cowboy Ribeye at Ruth’s Chris is the perfect steak to enjoy with beautiful sides like the lobster mac and cheese and creamed spinach. “Cowboy steak, Ribeye, stuffed chicken, Lobster Mac, sweet potato crumble, mashed potatoes, Cesar salad and cream spinach were the dishes we all devoured! There was not one thing that wasn’t completely delicious,” one diner raved.

The Capital Grille

The regular 22 oz Bone-In Ribeye and Porcini-Rubbed Bone-In Ribeye at The Capital Grille are incredible, especially when paired with the chain’s delicious sides. “Lobster Mac & cheese, great side to go with your steak. Porcini-Rubbed Bone-In Ribeye medium cooked was delicious,” one diner said.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse diners can’t get enough of the chain’s beautiful Bone-In Ribeye and sides. “The best rolls and that cinnamon butter… Unbeatable. Good bar selection, good menu, not just steaks,” one fan said.

LongHorn Steakhouse

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The Outlaw Ribeye and sides at LongHorn Steakhouse are excellent, diners say. “My husband and I each ordered the ribeye, the 12 and 20 oz,” one diner said. “They were cooked to perfection, medium rare as we requested and seasoned so well. We also had Caesar salads to start and an additional side of Brussels sprouts to share, with our plates that came with asparagus. We will be back!”