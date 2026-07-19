These chains serve oversized pizza slices that are satisfying enough to be a full meal.

You can order a whole pizza pie at almost any pizza chain and lots of restaurants. But pizza slices aren’t as common. Sometimes you just want a giant slice of delicious, cheesy pizza, and not an entire pie. Luckily, there are a handful of chains where you can get a single, enormous, and filling pizza slice. Here are 5 chain restaurants with bigger pizza slices than any other chain.

Sbarro

Sbarro’s signature item is the XL New York-style slice, known for its hand-stretched dough, San Marzano-style sauce, and 100% whole milk mozzarella. Slice flavors include their popular NY Pepperoni, Supremo, and 4-Cheese White, as well as deep-dish Sicilian and stuffed strombolis. “I LOVE Sbarrro’s pizza! Have since I was a kid,” a Facebooker writes.

Costco Food Court

The jumbo pizza slices at the Costco Food Court are legendary, with a slice of the gooey cheese-covered pizza costing just $1.99. If you want to save even more, order a pie for the whole family for just $9.99. “The whole pizza is a better deal than the hotdog,” claims one Redditor.

Casey’s General Store

Casey’s General Store is famous for its unexpectedly high-quality, made-from-scratch pizza. “I love Casey’s pizza. Anytime my dad and I find ourselves out together, we stop at Casey’s and get pizza together. It’s always a good/cheap daddy-daughter date,” a Redditor says. “Their breakfast pizza is the bomb too,” a Redditor adds. “People from outside the Midwest may look down on us for our small town reliance on Casey’s, because how good could gas station pizza actually be? The answer is really f***ing good. It’s just a tasty, greasy pizza,” a third adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sam’s Club Cafe

Sam’s Club also serves slices that rival the Costco food court. “Oh man. My son got a fresh slice of cheese the other night. I wasn’t hungry, until I saw THAT! I instantly regretted not ordering one…the cheese was oozing everywhere,” a Redditor says. “Sam’s also has four meat pizza which is so great,” another adds.

Prince Street Pizza

Prince Street Pizza is famous for its thick, airy Sicilian “SoHo” squares, best known for their curled-edge pepperoni and spicy marinara. They have been rapidly spreading across the county. You can get the legendary squares and Neapolitan slices at locations across NYC, Miami, and California.