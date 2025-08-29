7 Chains Serving the Best BBQ Chicken Right Now

There are so many top-quality BBQ chains serving up exceptional chicken, customers are spoiled for choice—from smoked options to grilled meats, fans are raving about the perfectly-cooked, juicy, moist chicken available. If you don’t feel like firing up the grill and want to get some protein-packed goodness for lunch or dinner, we’ve got you covered. Here are seven chains serving up the most delicious BBQ chicken you can get outside of your own backyard grill.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse fans are obsessed with the Grilled BBQ Chicken, a marinated ½ lb. breast served with the choice of two sides. “I went to Texas Roadhouse recently and ordered the BBQ chicken with bbq on the side. Ik weird but I’m picky with bbq. The chicken marinade was so good I need to know what they use to make it because I need it. If there are any workers that can know it please let me know. I’ve tried the online recipes and they all tasted bleh,” one Redditor begged.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse’s Lemon Garlic Chicken is light but full of flavor, made with grilled chicken breasts finished with parsley and a housemade lemon garlic butter sauce and served with a fire-grilled lemon. This is another menu item fans try to find the recipe for.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ’s Smokehouse Signature Chicken is so good customers try to recreate it at home. “It is not typical bbq chicken. It’s always a solid and consistent preparation, and is easily a family favorite,” one Redditor said. “This would be amazing to habitually add into the overall meal rotation. It’s so freakin tasty and everyone enjoys it – easy peezy day.”

Smokey Moe’s

Smokey Moe’s has delicious chicken BBQ on the menu. “Great BBQ & sides, quick & friendly service. Good smoky flavor on the brisket & pork belly burnt ends, delicious chicken. Would eat here again without hesitation,” one fan said via Tripadvisor.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit serves up Slow-Smoked Marinated Chicken Breast that is lean, mean, and hickory-kissed. “Our sliced Chicken Breast is smoked to juicy perfection, with just https://smokeymosbbq.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Smokey-Mos-Menu-July-2025.pdfenough pit magic to keep things tender and flavorful,” the chain says.

City Barbeque

City Barbeque has deliciousBBQ chicken and wings on the menu that has a distinct pink ring. “Trust us, we smoke those chickens for a good long time—that pink color is actually an indicator of how slowly they cook in our smokers (and it’ll always look a little pinker near the bone). Just like a smoke ring in a brisket, pork shoulder, or turkey breast, that pink color comes from a reaction between the myoglobin in the meat and the nitrogen dioxide in the smoke. And, just like all the smoked meats we serve, our chickens are fully cooked, well done, and super tender,” the chain says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rudy’s Bar-B-Q

Rudy’s Bar-B-Q serves up delicious BBQ chicken fans rave about. “The half chicken never NEVER misses at my Rudy’s down in SA. Cream Corn is last meal worthy. Beans are pretty good too,” one Redditor said.