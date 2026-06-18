5 BBQ Chains With the Best Brisket Platters, According to Diners

Enjoy tender, juicy smoked meats paired with classic sides at these top-rated spots.

It’s fair to say any decent BBQ place or smokehouse can be judged by the quality of its brisket (and of course, ribs). Unbelievably tender and juicy when slow-cooked to perfection, there’s good reason for brisket’s enduring popularity, and when paired with sides like slaw, mac and cheese, bread, and more, diners can feast on a truly unforgettable meal. If you’re craving a great brisket platter where every element has been prepared with love and care, here are five chains where the brisket is raved about by fans.

Mission BBQ

The oak-smoked brisket at Mission BBQ is delicious, fans say. “I knew I wanted to try brisket, so it was easy choice for me. And in addition I tried those hand cut French fries which came out to be really good call. And the brisket itself… oh my goodness, it was marvelous, tender, delicious!!” one diner raved.

4 Rivers Smokehouse

4 Rivers Smokehouse has a variety of excellent BBQ platters featuring its signature Angus brisket. “The brisket is some of the best we’ve ever had, and the burnt ends are absolutely fabulous! Their signature sauce is a little sweet with a little spice, and a little smoke flavor…YUM!” one fan said.

Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q

Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q has delicious brisket platters and sandwiches. “I ordered the brisket, coleslaw, and peach cobbler — everything was on point. The brisket was tender and full of flavor, the coleslaw was fresh and balanced, and the peach cobbler was the perfect sweet finish,” one diner said.

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que

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Diners rave about the brisket sandwiches and platters at Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que. “The Z-Man is their house favorite. Smoked-to-perfection beef brisket with provolone cheese topped with two crispy onion rings on a Kaiser roll. I have had this many times over the years when I lived in Kansas City,” one diner said.

Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque

There’s a reason Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque has such a devoted following—the brisket is absolutely amazing. “The bbq wings and brisket were really incredible. With each bite the brisket practically melts in your mouth and the little flakes of sea salt or kosher salt (I’m not sure which one lol) were a nice touch,” one fan said.