6 Major Restaurants With the Best Smoked Brisket and Cornbread

Enjoy perfectly smoked beef and honey-buttered sides at these popular chains.

Smoked brisket is one of the most popular menu items at any decent smokehouse or BBQ restaurant, and for good reason—this slow-smoked meat has unparalleled flavor and texture, especially when paired with good BBQ sauce. House-made cornbread is the ideal accompaniment to this popular beefy cut, balancing out all the sweet and savory protein with a delicious carbohydrate so tasty it’s worth the trip alone. Here are six major restaurants with the best smoked brisket and cornbread combos.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s diners know they can get a traditional BBQ combo any time the craving hits: Dave’s Texas Beef Brisket is rubbed with Dave’s secret spices, then slow-smoked over hickory until it’s juicy and tender. Options like the 1 Meat Platter Combo comes with the choice of meat including Texas Beef Brisket, served with choice of 2 sides and a Corn Bread Muffin.

Mission BBQ

All of Mission BBQ‘s entree-sized portions come with a complimentary piece of cornbread, and that includes the famous Texas-inspired, Oak-Smoked Brisket. “I had the brisket with mac n cheese. Both were excellent! The piece of cornbread was a nice touch especially because it was so delicious,” one diner shared.

Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ

Diners at Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ can enjoy delicious Cornbread & Apple Butter with their meat options, including the Texas-Style Beef Brisket. “A Texas favorite! Beef brisket, slow-smoked and hand-carved to order. We smoke our brisket for up to 24 hours. Sometimes we sell out!” the chain says.

4 Rivers Smokehouse

4 Rivers Smokehouse offers diners tasty Texas Cornbread (a traditional cornbread with cheddar cheese and jalapeños) as a side to its many outstanding meat options, including the Signature Angus Brisket. This brisket is a 30 day wet-aged beef brisket, rubbed with 4R Brisket Rub and smoked for 18 hours before being hand-carved to order. Also available as a combo deal for those who want a little bit of everything.

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que served delicious Corn Bread with Honey Butter as a side to its award-winning brisket. “Moist, tender, smoky, beefy. Joe’s brisket is barbecue at its best. This is the brisket that made the Z-Man one of the best and most famous sandwiches in the good ol’ U.S. of A,” the chain says.

Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones is proud to serve up a Texas-Style Beef Brisket Platter: This hearty meal features brisket that’s hand-carved, hand-rubbed, house-smoked for 10 hours and served with the chain’s signature BBQ sauce. This tender brisket is served with two sides and garlic bread, and goes perfectly with the 2pc Cornbread served with Pecan Butter.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e