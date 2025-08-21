Ribs, chicken, brisket, and pulled pork are mainstays at any serious BBQ restaurant. However, any serious barbecue connoisseur knows to order burnt ends if available. Burnt ends are a traditional part of Kansas City-style barbecue and a serious delicacy. What are they, anyway? After an entire brisket is cooked, the point end is removed, cooked, or smoked further, sometimes with even more seasoning. The result? Bite-sized pieces of meat exploding with flavor. Here are 7 BBQ chains serving the best burnt ends.

Joe’s Kansas City Bar‑B‑Que

A Kansas City legend, Joe’s serves its iconic burnt ends only on specific days or when available. They’re fiercely sought-after and often sell out quickly, so call before you visit the restaurant.

Jack Stack BBQ

Jack Stack, a local KC favorite with five locations, offers widely beloved meats and ships their popular burnt ends nationwide.”The way Jack Stack does their burnt ends is they smoke whole brisket for hours and then slice it into cubes. Not the traditional way of making burnt ends but it’s without a doubt the most popular and most tasty way to do it,” writes one Redditor.

Smokey Mo’s BBQ

Smokey Mo’s BBQ is a Texas-based chain that adds pork belly burnt ends—crispy, smoky, and sweet bite-sized pieces—available in any sandwich or entrée. “Our Pork Belly Burnt Ends are crispy, savory, and a little sweet,” they wrote in an Instagram post.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

City BBQ

If you get lucky, you can find burnt ends at City BBQ. ⁠In a recent Instagram post, it revealed how they make their pork belly burnt ends, starting with “Half a pound of hickory-smoked pork belly, fried ’til crispy, tossed in a sticky jalapeño-honey glaze, and crowned with pickled red onions,” they write. “A rich, smoky bite that delivers big flavor in every piece.⁠ The first thing to disappear from the tray at any City BBQ feast.⁠ ⁠Used in a sentence: ‘I came for the pulled pork, but I stayed for the burnt ends.'”

7 Chains Serving the Best Baby Back Ribs

Rudy’s Country Store and Bar‑B‑Q

Texas-born and now in several states, Rudy’s is renowned for its extra-moist brisket. And, on a rare day, you might be able to order some burnt ends, while they aren’t officially on the menu.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s offers beef brisket and classic BBQ flavors across its widespread locations. You can also order burnt ends, made with beef brisket, as part of their menu. Diners describe them as tender, juicy, and flavorful, with a crispy bark. They are available in their restaurants and as packaged products that you can buy.

RibCrib BBQ

RibCrib BBQ is a hickory-smoked barbecue franchise in multiple states known for ribs and traditional barbecue. ​​Order The Royale, burnt ends with pickles, onion, and competition sauce on a bun if available.