5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Catfish, According to Chefs

Top chefs share the five chain restaurants that serve the best catfish.

Catfish is one of those Southern staples that’s simple in concept but tricky to get right. When it’s done well, the cornmeal crust is crisp and well-seasoned, while the fish inside stays tender, flaky, and mild. Whether you love it grilled or fried, it’s a standout dish when done right, and a few restaurants consistently deliver reliable versions. According to chefs, Eat This, Not That! spoke to, here are the top five chains that chefs say are worth ordering catfish from.

Cracker Barrel

It’s hard to compete with Cracker Barrel’s Southern-inspired dishes. The iconic chain offers a grilled and fried catfish plate that Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com, recommends. “Cracker Barrel’s catfish is cornmeal-crusted and fried clean — nohttps://www.eatthis.com/ greasy aftertaste, no soggy bottom,” she explains. “The fish inside is flaky and mild, which is how catfish should taste when it’s fresh and handled right. Served with hush puppies and coleslaw, it’s a complete Southern plate.”

Captain D’s

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The hand-breaded catfish at Captain D’s never disappoints. It’s served with two tasty sides and hush puppies. It’s a go-to for Sullivan. “Captain D’s has been serving seafood for decades and hasn’t lost its touch,” she says. The cornmeal coat is thick and crunchy, the fish is always fresh, and the hot sauce on the table completes it. If you’re near one, this is the order.”

Pappadeaux’s Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux’s Seafood Kitchen serves a blackened catfish plate with red beans and rice, a must-try. The chain also offers a fried platter that includes catfish, along with shrimp, oysters, stuffed shrimp & stuffed crab. You can’t go wrong with either option, according to Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “Pappadeaux’s fried catfish stands out because they focus on quality and technique, very important things on my criteria list,” he says. “The catfish fillets are fresh, lightly seasoned, and fried perfectly. Giving them a crispy exterior and tender, flaky interior. From a chef’s perspective, achieving that balance is key, the batter should enhance the fish and not overpower it.” Chef Dennis adds, “What really takes it from just good to great for me is the consistency. Each piece is cooked evenly, with just the right amount of crunch and flavor. It’s a great example of how attention to detail and proper frying technique can elevate any dish.”

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is known for its complimentary freshly baked rolls and affordable steak dinners, and many locations also offer fried catfish as part of its Dockside Favorites menu, though availability can vary by restaurant. “The catfish comes out with a seasoned, crispy crust and tender fish inside,” says Sullivan. “The roadhouse atmosphere and made-from-scratch sides help make it feel like a true Southern-style meal.” She adds, “The yeast rolls that come to the table don’t hurt either.”

The Boiling Crab

The Boiling Crab offers a fun, hands-on dining experience known for its Cajun-inspired seafood served in bags. It delivers flavorful food that isn’t overly expensive, and the fried catfish is a must-try, according to Brian Gunterman, butcher, pit master, CEO and Founder of DDR BBQ Supply. “The crust stays crisp without being greasy, and the fish tastes clean and fresh—like it came straight from the dock,” he says. “The fry is thin and equal, never dry.”