Chain restaurants known for overstuffed subs packed with meat.

I am a big protein advocate, so if I am going to feast on subs or sandwiches, the meat-to-bread ratio has to be pretty darn high. Unfortunately, that is where many chain restaurants try to skimp and cut costs. After all, meat costs a lot more money than veggies and bread. Luckily, there are a handful of places where you can get an overstuffed sub. Here are 5 chain restaurants famous for subs stuffed wall-to-wall with meat.

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s is devoted to stuffing a sub and is “As fresh as you can get at a chain,” a Redditor says. One of the biggest options is Number 17, Mike’s Famous Philly, which features slices of steak, grilled onions, peppers & white American cheese. The Angus roast beef is also popular, “cooked and sliced daily, right in the store and in front of customers.”

Firehouse Subs

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Firehouse Subs is often “slept on” according to fans. If you want a large, in-charge sub, the Hook & Ladder is the ultimate masterpiece, stacked high with smoked turkey breast, Virginia honey ham, and melted Monterey Jack cheese on toasted bread. You can also get it “Fully Involved” with mayo, deli mustard, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, and a kosher dill pickle on the side. “Firehouse just feels different from a lot of other chains, if that makes sense. Also, their pickles and brownies slap,” a diner says.

Jimmy John’s

Jimmy John’s also has filling feasts in the form of sandwiches. The J.J. Gargantuan is legendary for being one of the heartiest options on the menu, stuffed with salami, capocollo, turkey, roast beef, and ham, along with provolone cheese, and topped with onion, lettuce, tomato, Hellmann’s mayo, oil & vinegar, and oregano-basil. It’s “big enough to feed the hungriest of humans” and boasts 78 grams of protein.

Which Wich

Which Wich stacks sandwiches and subs high with decadent toppings, making them require two-handed eating. Their classic Italian, The Grinder, comes piled high with Salami, Pepperoni & Capicola. According to diners, the sandwiches are delicious, and some have a kick. “I just had it for the first and last time. I didn’t expect it to be this spicy hot,” one Redditor says.

Publix

Publix subs are legendary, and I can personally attest that they live up to the hype. From the freshly griddled Philly Cheesesteaks to the high-quality cold cuts in the subs, you can’t go wrong. “I know it’s a supermarket, but Publix,” writes one Redditor in a forum devoted to the best sandwich chains in the country. “Had it while I was down in the keys. The fried chicken subs are heaven when you ve got a hang over,” another agrees.