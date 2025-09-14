7 Best Ribs in the South

The South is famous for its BBQ, not least exceptional ribs, slow-smoked to perfection and raved about by locals who believe the best smokehouses are the best in the country (Missouri and Kansas usually want a word right about now). There are so many chain restaurants and hole in the wall spots to grab delicious ribs, many so small it’s a cash-only operation with limited seating. Here are seven of the best ribs in the South, including ones so popular if you don’t get there early in the day they’re probably sold out.

Big Shanty Smokehouse

Fans of the Big Shanty Smokehouse in Atlanta, GA, swear by the delicious ribs on offer, saying they are the best in the state. “This is an incredibly run BBQ restaurant in the Kennesaw area,” one raved. “The food is phenomenal, the staff is friendly and the atmosphere is exactly what you would expect from a local BBQ joint. Their ribs and brisket specifically are incredible.”

Burnt Bean Co.

Burnt Bean Co. in Seguin, TX, is offering up some of the best ribs in the country, fans say. “I haven’t found a good spot that has pork ribs to die for. Well consider me in Heaven ahead of schedule. The pork ribs had the juicy, tender texture of a beef rib with a nice sweet flavor. It was insanely good,” one impressed customer shared.

7 Chains Serving the Best Baby Back Ribs

Four 41 South BBQ

Four 41 South BBQ in Canton, GA is famous for its delectable half back and full back ribs. “I am in ATL this long weekend and I was in Canton, wanted some soul food and I googled 4 41 South and ordered half a pound of Brisket $18 and a 12 piece slab of ribs and took it to my barbecue family gathering and everyone was asking where I got it from, how delicious the ribs and brisket was!” one very happy customer shared.

Saw’s Juke Joint

Saw’s Juke Joint is an Alabama-based BBQ chain serving up amazing pork ribs. “Saw’s in Homewood. Order the big combo comes with a sandwich, a rib and a side. I personally love the thicc sauce at this location,” one fan said.

Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint

Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint in Memphis, TN, has the best ribs in town, customers say. “The meat fell right off the bone. Real tasty, the live music was blasting. In case you don’t like it too loud while you eat. Once you order your food there’s no actual service, you’re on your own. If you want ribs I feel this was a good place,” one fan shared.

Lewis Barbeque

The ribs at Lewis Barbeque in Charleston, SC, are exceptional. “We tried the brisket and ribs… they were nicely spiced and cooked perfectly. It was very busy but the ambiance to hang out outside was great,” one customer said. “Hands down the undisputed best BBQ in Charleston, and the best I’ve ever had!” another raved.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5 Best Grocery Store Ribs According to Shoppers

B’s Barbecue

Fans of B’s Barbecue in Greenville, NC, say the ribs are incredible. “Get there early,” one customer advised. “When the food runs out, they close up shop. If they don’t run out, they’ll stay open until 1:30-2vb ish. If you get there early enough ( between 7- 8am) you might be lucky enough to get on the list for a rack of their amazing ribs. But those go super fast.”