6 Cheapest Ribs at Restaurant Chains

Going out for ribs doesn’t have to break the bank—savvy customers know certain chains offer high-quality, slow-smoked delicious ribs at a very reasonable price, especially when there are delicious sides that come with the ribs. A half-rack of ribs is a reasonable way to enjoy delicious BBQ while keeping spending under control, but some chains are certainly better value for money than others. Here are six restaurants with cheap and tasty ribs on the menu.

Chili’s

The Half Rack of Ribs at the Chili's is $21.29, and comes with a very full plate: Guests can enjoy the slow-cooked and smoked in-house ribs with fries and white cheddar mac & cheese. Hearty and delicious, this is a meal worth being hungry for.

Texas Roadhouse

A 1/2 Slab Ribs at Texas Roadhouse is just $17.99. Each order of ribs is slow cooked with a unique blend of seasonings and our signature BBQ sauce. Guests can choose two sides with their order, including salad, green beans, a baked potato, and more.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse has a Half-Rack of Baby Back Ribs for $20.79. Each order comes with a side salad and choice of items like Sweet Potato, Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Steakhouse Mac & Cheese and more. The ribs are “slow cooked for fall-off-the-bone tenderness, seasoned with our one-of-a-kind Rib Seasoning, then fire-grilled to perfection and brushed with housemade sweet and smoky BBQ sauce”, the chain says.

Outback Steakhouse

A Half-Rack of Baby Back Ribs at Outback Steakhouse is $22.99, including two freshly-made sides. Hungry guests can enjoy Aussie Fries and seasoned rice. Those who want something more filling can choose options like the Mac & Cheese, which is served in a sizzling skillet right at the table.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s offers six bones for $20.99, which includes two sides. Guests can choose from Dave’s Cheesy Mac & Cheese, Wilbur Beans, Potato Salad, and more. If you go for four bones as an even lighter option, it’s just $17.99.

Sizzler

Sizzler has Steak House Ribs on the menu for $18.99: Each one-pound portion is served with fries and coleslaw. Guests can also opt for the Steak House Ribs and Chicken, which includes a ½ pound of ribs and chicken breast also served with fries and coleslaw.