5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Beef and Gravy Plates, According to Chefs

Chefs say these chain restaurant beef-and-gravy plates deliver real homestyle comfort.

Beef and gravy is comfort food at its finest—tender meat, rich sauce, and hearty portions that feel satisfying any time of day. While diners and local spots are often celebrated for getting it right, some chain restaurants have earned respect from chefs for their consistency and flavor. From slow-cooked classics to homestyle plates that deliver every time, these five chains serve beef-and-gravy dishes chefs say are worth ordering.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse is beloved for its quality meats and the 10-ounce Chop Steak, topped with mushrooms, onions and a savory garlic gravy sauce, is a must-try.

“The meat is cooked just right, and the tasty gravy makes the whole meal better,” says Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks. “This is a great choice for steak lovers because it has tender beef and an amazing sauce.”

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner serves a delicious slow-cooked pot roast dinner that’s so tender it “falls apart,” according to Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California. It’s served with “seasonally rotating vegetables served in a perfectly made gravy made from the pot roast’s beef jus,” he adds.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Family meals are crave-worthy at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, and the chain offers a savory, sweet-glazed meatloaf that’s smothered in crunchy onions and a rich beef gravy. It’s paired with two sides of your choice and four freshly baked biscuits.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is the go-to for Southern-inspired home-cooked meals, and the country-fried steak with gravy is a must-have.

​​"Diners love a good chicken-fried steak because it tastes like home, and Cracker Barrel's is everything you'd want — flavorful, a large portion and great value," says Chef Corrie.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans’ Fork-Tender Pot Roast is a fan favorite and a dish that Chef Andrew highly recommends.

“Bob Evans pot roast has a rich umami balance of flavors and a comforting homey feel of this classic dish,” he says. “It’s topped with gravy and a side of mashed potatoes – a dream come true.”