6 Restaurant Chains Serving the Best Fall-Off-the-Bone Ribs in America

Ribs are one of the most delicious and satisfying cuts of meat when cooked to perfection—this sweet, savory, or spicy treat comes in several regional styles and should be falling off the bone when brought to the table. If you’re not lucky enough to have a local pitmaster serving up spectacular ribs every day there are many nationwide spots to choose from. Here are six chains where the ribs are absolutely spectacular, wrapping up with one restaurant where diners consistently rave about this delicious menu item.

Outback Steakhousee

The Outback Ribs at Outback Steakhouse are a big hit with hungry customers. Each order is smoked, brushed and grilled with a tangy BBQ sauce and served with two freshly made sides. “I love coming to Outback! It’s one of my favorite places I’ve been going to since high school,” one fan said.

Chili’s

Chili’s iconic Baby Back Ribs are still a huge fan-favorite menu item. “I tried a half myself and (line cook Z3 here) they are sooo much better being smoked in oak instead of pecan and the way we caramelize the bbq on the ribs adds a perfect touch,” one Redditor said.

6 Steakhouse Chains Serving the Juiciest Steaks, According to Chefs

Rudy’s Real Texas Bar-B-Q

The ribs at Rudy’s Real Texas Bar-B-Q are fantastic, diners say. The chain has both Baby Back and regular Pork Ribs on the menu. “LOVE Rudy’s BBQ. You cannot go wrong with the different food options, quality, or value,” one fan raved.

Smokey Bones

Diners love the St. Louis style ribs at Smokey Bones, especially the signature Baby Back Ribs which are seasoned and hand-rubbed before being house-smoked for four hours, and flavored with a sweet and smokey BBQ sauce. Smokey Bones also has House Baby Back Imported Ribs.

Texas Roadhouse

Fans rave about the award-winning Texas Roadhouse fall-off-the-bone ribs. “I used to get their ribeye/half rack of ribs combo when I’d visit a buddy of mine in upstate NY. And I just ate there yesterday for the first time in years and it held up. TR does a great job,” one diner said.

I Tried the Baby Back Ribs From 5 Chains and One Fell Right Off the Bone

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

There are many contenders for the top spot but Dickey’s Barbecue Pit just gets it right every time (there’s a reason it’s the most popular BBQ chain in America). The restaurant serves fall-off-the-bone slabs of Pork Ribs, smoked on site for up to six hours every day and seasoned and brushed with a sweet barbecue sauce. “Always hits the spot. The ribs and the brisket were so tender and the frito pie was so delicious,” one diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e