5 Chain Restaurants Fans Say Are Best for Big Burgers

Fans say these chain restaurants serve huge, ultra-satisfying burgers worth the price.

There is nothing sadder than a tiny burger when you’re hungry, especially if the price doesn’t match up with the burger itself. What was once a cheap option is quite expensive now, even for fast-food, and diners want to know they’re getting their money’s worth when they go out to eat. Plenty of restaurants have burgers on the menu, but where can the really delicious, huge burgers be found? Here are five chain restaurants where the burgers are big, beautiful, and totally satisfying.

Chili’s

Chili’s Bacon Rancher Burger contains two beef patties, six slices of bacon, house-made ranch, American cheese, sauteed onions, and pickles; and fans can’t get enough. “Went not too long ago and got the Double Bacon Rancher and fries for around $18. Went in with minimal expectations, but I was surprised at how good it tasted. It was a good burger and about twice the size of one from Five Guys. The burger was huge. I would absolutely get this burger again over a burger and fries from Five Guys. No question about it,” one diner shared via Reddit.

Fatburger

The Original Fatburger from Fatburger is called “the OG burger”, containing 1/3 lb. 100% pure lean beef, fresh ground and grilled to perfection on a toasted sponge-dough bun with your choice of toppings and add-ons, served with fries and a drink. This same giant burger also comes in double and triple sizes (the triple contains 1.5 lbs of meat!). “I’ve never been disappointed by Fatburger,” one fan said. “Their fries are always too hot to eat immediately (which is awesome) and their burgers are big, messy, and taste so so good.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In-N-Out

In-N-Out’s Double Double is already a pretty hefty burger, but some fans have been ordering the 3×3 (three patties and three slices of cheese) and call it a game-changer. “I used to be a Double Double guy, but recently tried my first 3×3 and it just tastes so much better for some reason. Much more filling, and still pretty affordable! I’m never going back!” one diner shared.

Texas Roadhouse

The Smokehouse Burger at Texas Roadhouse is made with sautéed mushrooms, onions, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion with American and jack cheeses served on a Texas-sized bun with steak fries and a pickle spear. ” Smokehouse burger from Texas Roadhouse. Huge and just delicious,” one fan said, sharing a picture of their meal on Reddit.

Fogo de Chão

The Picanha Burger at Fogo de Chão is on the all-day happy hour menu for just $10, and diners are blown away. Each burger is made from freshly ground in-house meat and contains smoked provolone, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, and chimichurri aioli on a brioche bun. “Ordered the all day everyday happy hour $10 picanha burger and happy hour beer. Huge burger and very flavorful. A must try,” one diner said.