5 Fast-Food Chains With the Best Value Burgers Under $5

Fans say these five fast food chains still offer tasty value burgers under five dollars.

Burgers are no longer the cheap option they used to be, thanks to issues like inflation, rising beef prices, and more. Whereas once you could easily get a full combo meal for mere dollars, these days diners are lucky to get a good burger for under ten bucks. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t good deals to be found (downloading and using the restaurant apps is a non-negotiable if you want to get as much bang for your fast food buck as possible). So where are the best value burgers to be found? Here are five fast-food chains with great burgers under $5 according to fans, and keep in mind these prices are for Los Angeles fast food locations, so it’s likely yours will be cheaper.

In-N-Out

A simple Cheeseburger at In-N-Out is just $4.45 (Sunset Blvd, possibly the busiest In-N-Out in the country). “They do the Costco method,” one fan said. “Best quality products and the best possible prices, and they do a very high volume consistently. So their suppliers make them a priority, and the customers come back because the product is consistently good. They pay their employees well and the whole business thrives off of doing their thing, exceptionally well.”

McDonald’s

A Double Cheeseburger at McDonald’s is $4.29, and a Triple is slightly more at $5.59. “There’s two kinds of people. Those who eat McDonald’s and those who lie about not eating McDonald’s,” one fan said. “To me, there’s some nostalgia trigger in McD’s combination of pickles and ketchup that I like for reasons my monkey brain can’t explain,” another commented.

Wendy’s

Wendy's diners can grab a Double Stack for $3.99 or a Bacon Double Stack for $4.39. "I used to get a Dave's Double but I think it's just too much. Two Double Stacks or a Double Stack biggie bag is literally perfect," one fan said.

Burger King

The Double Cheeseburger at Burger King is $4.99, and fans are obsessed. “BK has the best double cheeseburgers in the game 🔥🔥,” one fan shared, along with a picture of their meal. “100%. This is what I get every time I go to BK. There’s also a bit of nostalgia there for me as well, but even without the bias I know that’s true,” another said.

Jack In the Box

Jack In the Box has and the Jr. Jumbo Jack® Cheeseburger for $2.99 and the regular Jumbo Jack® is slightly more at $5.29. “I moved to a state that doesn’t have Jack in the Box and I’ve had the crave ever since,” one fan said. “If you use their app JitB actually has some decent deals,” another commented.