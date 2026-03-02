These chain restaurants hook you up on your birthday.

Happy Birthday to you! What better way to ring in your special day than to be celebrated with freebies from your favorite restaurant? This year, my daughter insisted on hitting the McDonald’s drive-thru on her 10th birthday to get her free medium birthday fries. It got me thinking: What other restaurants offer diners free treats on their birthday? The good news is, there are several. The fine print? Most require signing up for free loyalty programs in advance. Here are 8 chain restaurants for the best birthday freebies.

Red Robin Royalty Birthday Burger

Red Robin celebrates diners in a big way on their birthday. There are lots of exclusive deals and special offers for Red Robin Royalty members only. When you first sign up, you get a free appetizer with your first purchase. Then, on your birthday, you get a free Birthday Milkshake without making any purchases. However, if you spend just $10 throughout the year, you’ll get a free Birthday Burger.

Starbucks Birthday Drink

Starbucks treats members to a free handcrafted drink of their choice (any size, any customization!) on their birthday. Here are the details: You must be a Starbucks Rewards member for at least 7 days before your birthday, and your birthday must be listed in your account. You also need to make at least one Star-earning transaction (purchase) every year before your birthday to qualify. And, the reward is only valid on your actual birthday.

Firehouse Subs Birthday Sub

Firehouse Subs offers a free medium sub to members on their birthday. There are a few requirements to qualify. You need to have made a purchase in the last 6 months and make a minimum $1 purchase during the redemption window. The reward is valid for 3 days—the day before, day of, and day after your birthday—via the app or by providing your phone number.

Applebee’s Birthday Treat

Head to Applebee’s for a free birthday treat, typically a dessert, on your birthday. Members of Club Applebee’s, who signed up for their email club in advance, will get a free treat and a singing serenade from the servers.

P.F. Chang’s Birthday Appetizer

Make sure to list your birthday when you sign up for a P.F. Chang’s Rewards account. Members will receive a free appetizer or dessert of the Member’s choice (excluding the Dessert Flight) to enjoy on the Member’s birthday, 30 days after issuance at a participating P.F. Chang’s location.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chili’s Birthday Dessert

Chili’s offers a free dessert to My Chili’s Rewards members on their birthday, redeemable for dine-in or takeout. The reward will be sent via email or loaded into the app shortly before or on the actual birthday.

Panera Bread Birthday Pastry

Panera Bread treats registered MyPanera members to a free birthday reward, typically a complimentary pastry, sweet, or bagel. The reward is automatically loaded onto your account and is valid for 7 days. Sign up for the free loyalty program on their app or website to receive this treat. According to customers, higher-tier members receive a free “You Pick Two” meal.

McDonald’s Birthday Fries

McDonald’s Rewards members get a free medium fries reward on their birthday, no purchase required. All you need to do is sign up for MyMcDonald’s Rewards and download the app to receive the reward on your birthday