These chains still serve irresistible fried desserts.

How can you make a dessert even more sinful and delicious? Why, you deep fry it, of course. While deep-fried desserts have become harder to find, as people have cleaned up their eating habits, you can still indulge in a little sweet and crispy at a handful of restaurants. Where can you still get deep-fried desserts? Here are 7 chain restaurants with the best fried desserts.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

The Strawberry and Cream Cheese Pie at Popeyes is well worth the caloric sacrifice. The “crispy pie dough filled with tart strawberry and swirls of cream cheese” is fried to perfection, and customers love it. “Popeyes have the best strawberry and cream cheese pie I’m not here to argue,” someone recently shared on Facebook. “I love a good fast food pie. I’ve always been a fan of McDonald’s apple pie and Jollibee has a darn good one as well. And I can now add Popeyes to the list of yummy pies. So crispy the outside is, and the strawberry is the perfect amount of sweet. And how can you not love cream cheese,” added an Instagrammer.

Church’s Texas Chicken

Church’s Texas Chicken Fried Apple Pie is so good, with juicy apple slices sprinkled with cinnamon, wrapped in a flaky crust, and deep-fried until golden, that customers can’t just get one. “I order 2 pies fresh every-time I grab a meal,” writes an Instagrammer. “I feel like it’s my birthday again,” added another.

Bojangles

Bojangles’ Sweet Potato Fried Pie is southern fast food cooking at its finest. The warm, spiced sweet potato filling in a light and crispy pastry shell and covered in cinnamon butter has a cult following. “Sweet potato pies? So there is a god,” writes a Redditor.

Arby’s

Over at Arby’s, the Apple and Cherry Turnovers are legendary. The pastries are deep-fried, flaky, fruit-filled, with sweet icing drizzle. “I’ve loved apple turnovers easily 25 years,” wrote a fan on Facebook. “Love their Apple turnover,” added another. “I’m not really a dessert guy but Arby’s apple and cherry turnovers are pretty awesome,” writes a Redditor.

Hardee’s Apple Turnover

Hardee's Apple Turnover is a deep-fried apple treat reminiscent of the old-school McDonald's version that is a favorite at the drive-through. "The Hardee's Apple turnover is still deep fried and it is so good," says a fan on Reddit.

Checkers and Rally’s Funnel Cake Fries

Checkers and Rally’s Funnel Cake Fries “look like fries” and “taste like funnel cake,” making them easy and delicious to eat on the go. Each order comes with a dozen of them dusted with powdered sugar. One influencer calls it one of the most “underated” fast food items. “Funnel cake fries from checkers are a delicious dessert that i thoght yall NEEDED to know about,” they write.

Checkers and Rally’s Crispy Apple Pie Turnover

Checkers and Rally’s also serves a Crispy Apple Pie Turnover that is “filled with sweet apples then rolled in cinnamon and sugar. Holy sweetness,” they write on the menu. “Rally’s Apple Pies are fantastic. So crispy and tons of cinnamon,” writes a Redditor.