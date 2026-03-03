5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Biscuits and Gravy, According to Diners

These chain spots serve rich, hearty biscuits and gravy.

The first time I ever tried classic biscuits and gravy was at 4.30 in the morning in a warm Pennsylvania farmhouse kitchen, preparing for my first (and as it turns out, last) deer hunt. I didn’t get any deer that day, but the biscuits and gravy were a revelation: Savory pork sausage cooked in a rich gravy with freshly-made crumbled biscuits mixed in. This is hearty, delicious comfort food perfect for cold weather or whenever you want something a little special to start the day. Sadly not everyone has access to my mother-in-law’s cooking, but several chain restaurants make outstanding biscuits and gravy diners love—here are five you should try.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans is known for hearty, solid comfort food, and the Country Biscuit Breakfast plate fully lives up to that reputation. This generous breakfast platter consists of one buttermilk biscuit topped with a farm-fresh egg cooked-to-order, crumbled Bob Evans® sausage, country gravy, and cheddar cheese, and served with hash browns or home fries. “Their biscuits and gravy were my grandmother’s favorite! We had them every time she went anywhere lol. Mine never compared and she let me know it,” one fan shared.

Hardee’s

Hardee’s Breakfast Platter is raved about by fans for good reason—this is one of the best biscuit and gravy dishes you can get for fast-food. Diners can enjoy warm, fluffy, made-from-scratch biscuits with gravy, two hearty eggs, Hash Rounds® and your choice of protein. “I know it’s fast food but Hardee’s biscuits and gravy is my favorite,” one diner said via Reddit.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Biscuitville

Biscuitville‘s Sausage Gravy Biscuit is a delicious plate of hot breakfast sausage gravy made with local pork sausage and served over a scratch-made, fresh-baked biscuit. The chain also has regular sausage and biscuit sandwiches guests love, plus fried chicken and turkey sausage options. “Biscuits were fresh and delicious and there was even a window into the kitchen so you could watch them being made. Absolutely amazing,” one fan raved.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel‘s Biscuits & Gravy plate is made with three warm buttermilk biscuits, classic sawmill gravy, and your choice of bacon or sausage. The Country Boy Breakfast is another solid option made with three eggs, buttery garlic sirloin steak tips, or the choice of sugar cured or country ham, and served with biscuits and gravy and two classic sides.

Perkins American Food Co.

Perkins does a nice spin on the traditional biscuits and gravy plate with their Country Sausage Biscuit Breakfast: This tasty dish is made with two freshly-baked sausage biscuits topped with cream gravy and American cheese, served with two eggs, two Applewood smoked bacon strips, and the choice of crispy hash browns or breakfast potatoes.