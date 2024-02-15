11 Breakfast Chains That Serve the Best Biscuits & Gravy

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Biscuits and gravy—what's not to love about flaky, buttery biscuits drowning in a rich, sausage-laden cream gravy? This iconic dish extends its influence beyond its southern origins, finding a place on menus nationwide. Whether in diners, cafés, fast-food joints, or upscale restaurants, the combination that comforts hits the spot every time.

Biscuits and gravy have transcended regional boundaries to become a cherished, versatile staple. The indulgent meal is ingrained in the fabric of America's breakfast and brunch culture. Making biscuits and gravy from scratch can be challenging, and frozen biscuits don't always cut it.

If you're craving fluffy, buttery biscuits smothered in gravy, we've got 11 great spots around the U.S. to get your fill.

Broken Yolk Cafe

4 Biscuits & Gravy (Per Serving) : 1160 calories, 50 g fat (21 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat) 2750 mg sodium, 135 g carbs (4 g fiber, 25 g sugar), 44 g protein

This popular breakfast spot was born as a stand-alone restaurant in 1979, and it stayed that way for decades until a customer with a background in franchising talked the owner into expanding in 2010. Now, 35 locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, and Texas offer full-service breakfast. One of the items on the menu is a must, and that's Betty's Southern biscuit and gravy, offered three ways. First, a homemade buttermilk biscuit is smothered with rich country gravy. Then, diners can top the dish with bacon, sausage, or two crispy fried chicken strips. We don't blame anyone for going back to try all three.

RELATED: I Tried the Chicken Breakfast Biscuits at McDonald's, Chick-fil-A & Wendy's—and One Is Best

Bob Evans

Sausage Gravy (1 Cup) & Biscuits (2) : 680 calories, 39 g fat (20 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 2,400 mg sodium, 68 g carbs (1 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 13 g protein

Bob Evans is known for serving tasty homestyle comfort food around America, and the casual farmhouse restaurant serves breakfast staples all day. No matter what time of day or night you roll into Bob Evans, you will want to order the restaurant's freshly baked biscuits, topped with a hearty sausage gravy.

RELATED: 7 Restaurants That Serve the Best Biscuits In the South

Cracker Barrel

Biscuits n' Gravy (per order) : 710 calories, 34 g fat (12 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 1,420 mg sodium, 86 g carbs (2 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 17 g protein

You are probably within driving distance of this breakfast-centric chain with more than 600 locations nationwide. Known for its homey decor, Cracker Barrel is also known for homestyle cooking, including its famous biscuits n' gravy. Come hungry—the dish includes three hand-rolled buttermilk biscuits topped with sawmill gravy and served with thick-sliced bacon or smoked sausage patties.

Denny's

Per item : 1,040 calories, 62 g fat (22 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 3,360 mg sodium, 85 g carbs (4 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 41 g protein

The massive breakfast chain, with more than 1,400 locations across the country, has recently upped its game, investing $25 million to upgrade and overhaul the restaurant's kitchens. Its meals are as hearty and satisfying as ever. That includes the Chicken Biscuit & Gravy Bowl, featuring two open-faced biscuits topped with premium golden-fried chicken tenders, country gravy, cheddar cheese, and two eggs.

First Watch

Biscuits & Turkey Sausage Gravy With Eggs (Per Order) : 950 calories, 44 g fat (18 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 3,280 mg sodium, 99 g carbs (n/a g fiber, 8 g sugar), 24 g protein

This growing Florida-based breakfast chain has been one to watch, with nearly 500 restaurants in 29 states. Beyond Florida, this includes Texas, Ohio, North Carolina, and Arizona, among others. The chain is known for its flavorful ingredients, which help to build its version of biscuits and gravy. The spot serves its buttermilk biscuits with a rich homestyle turkey sausage gravy, two cage-free eggs, and a side of fresh, seasoned potatoes.

RELATED: 8 Fast-Food Chains Serving the Most Amazing Biscuits

IHOP

Buttermilk Biscuits & Gravy Combo With Sausage Gravy (Per Order) : 1300 calories, 98 g fat (32 g saturated fat), 2680 mg sodium, 83 g carbs (4 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 22 g protein

You probably already know you can get more than just pancakes at IHOP—don't sleep on the fluffy and hearty omelets —but did you know that the chain makes a crave-worthy biscuit and gravy combo that will fuel your whole day? Stop in for a warm and flaky buttermilk biscuit served with hearty gravy, two eggs cooked to your choice, two pork sausage links, two strips of bacon, and hash browns.

Waffle House

Biscuit & Sausage Gravy (Per Order) : 470 calories, 30 fat (16 g saturated fat), 1810 mg sodium, 44 g carbs (1 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 6 g protein

One of the preferred breakfast chains among chefs, Waffle House has a cult following for its hand-mixed waffles, nostalgic diner vibes, and never-ending mugs of coffee. If you're not in the mood for waffles—it does happen—the restaurant serves biscuits "buttered and grilled, just like grandma cooked them up." While the restaurant offers the rolls for breakfast sandwiches, a side of a biscuit topped with housemade gravy is the perfect start (or end) to your day.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: 10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Eggs Benedict

Black Bear Diner

2 Biscuits and Gravy (Per Order) : 1200 calories, 65 g fat (20 g saturated fat, 19 g trans fat), 4040 mg sodium, 153 g carbs (2 g fiber, 23 g sugar), 24 g protein

Founded in Mount Shasta, Calif., in 1995, this restaurant chain has spread to more than 150 locations across the West. Recognizable from its rustic bear-heavy decor—every location has a 12-foot-tall carved bear—the Black Bear is family-friendly with a hearty mentality. That includes the breakfast all-day menu, which features a straightforward side of two fluffy biscuits topped with white gravy. While it's on the menu as a side, it's hearty enough for a whole meal.

Hash House a Go Go

Nutrition information unavailable.

Founded in San Diego in 2000, this super-fun chain prides itself on "twisted" versions of old-school classic dishes. With additional locations in Connecticut, Las Vegas, Florida, and New Jersey, the restaurant chain serves brunch all day (with dinner added at 5 p.m.), so you can get your biscuits and gravy fix any time. The farm favorite biscuit and gravy plate has two eggs, griddled mashed potatoes, a homemade biscuit, and rich sausage gravy.

RELATED: 8 Iconic Restaurant Breads and Biscuits, Ranked by Nutrition

Big Bad Breakfast

Nutrition information unavailable.

This growing southern chain started in Mississippi and is overseen by a James Beard award-winning chef. Breakfast is elevated here in a big way. Expect scratch-made everything, including jellies, bacon, sausage, and, yes, biscuits and gravy. You can get a classic open-faced biscuit with sausage, tomato, or red-eye gravy. If you're really hungry, try the Biscuit Crumble with a crumbled buttermilk biscuit, grits, tomato gravy, crumbled bacon, tomatoes, two eggs, and scallions. Truly big and bad!

Tupelo Honey Cafe

Fried Chicken & Biscuit (Per Order) : 1565 calories

Tupelo Honey Cafe is a smallish (but growing) chain that was born in Asheville, N.C., and it now has locations from Texas to Michigan, with more on the way. At brunch, the inventive cafe serves a boundary-pushing rendition of biscuits and gravy, which includes honey-dusted fried chicken atop an open-faced biscuit, topped with apple cider bacon and a bath of rich milk gravy.