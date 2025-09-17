11 Restaurant Chains With the Best Boneless Wings

Boneless wings aren’t really wings at all. While some people like to think that they are simply deboned chicken wings, most of them are actually made from white meat chicken breast instead, breaded and fried similarly to wings. Therefore, you can get a meatier, and often more protein-packed piece of meat. Where can you find the best boneless wings in town? Here are 11 restaurant chains that serve the best boneless wings.

Zaxby’s

Zaxby’s is a Southern chain with saucy, well-seasoned boneless wings. “Yep, Zaxby’s fingers tossed in tongue torch (ask for heavy sauce) are absolutely as good as it gets for drive through hot wings,” one diner maintains. “Zaxby’s is unquestionably the best place with a drive thru for wings (boneless and traditional)” another agrees.

Hooters

You can’t go wrong at Hooters, where boneless wings smothered in legendary sauces. “They have really good wings. Bone in and boneless are both great,” one Redditor says. “I love hooters boneless wings. They’re my absolute favorite boneless wings with the hot buffalo sauce,” another says.

Popeyes

As for fast food, diners unanimously pick Popeyes. “I feel like Popeyes boneless wings actually have a texture like wings, not just a random cut of meat. The spicy sauces tend to be good, but not super spicy,” one suggests. “Popeyes hands down. With their signature hot it blows all the competition away,” another says. “Popeyes wings. Kinda reminds me of the old BWW back in the day. Bdubs is so hilariously bad these days,” a third says.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s is a neighborhood favorite with popular shareable boneless wings. “Absolutely not the correct answer I’m sure but I’ll eat Applebees boneless wings forever. Classic Buffalo sauce slaps. And unlimited wing season? Forget about it. Can’t imagine the actual wings are any good though,” a diner says.

Chili’s

Chili’s is famous for chicken wings and crispy boneless wings served with tangy sauces. “It’s Just Wings, virtual kitchen of Chili’s, has nice sized wings,” one person reveals. “chili’s boneless wings slap,” adds another.

Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones is a BBQ chain with hearty boneless wings and house sauces. “Crispy boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. Get them the Bones Way, dusted with our house seasoning and drizzled with sweet bbq glaze,” the restaurant says on its website.

WingZone

Diners maintain that WingZone is a sleeper spot for boneless wings. “I never really see them talked about on here, but WingZone has the best boneless wings I’ve had. Their sauces are great too. Better than Wingstop imo,” one person says.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is a great spot for classic saucy boneless wings paired with pizza nights. “Not sure if it counts, but I think Pizza Hut has some really solid boneless wings, I rarely get them though cause they’re so expensive,” someone says.

Twin Peaks

Don’t forget about Twin Peaks, an alternative to Hooters. “Twin peaks smoked and grilled wings are delicious. Especially the spicy garlic ones,” a diner says. “Twin Peaks. Really good wings, lots of sauce options, cute girls, and beer served at 29 (or below) degrees. Love the slushy beer,” agrees another.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings, also called B-Dubbs or BWW, is a signature spot for boneless wings with endless sauces. “We are a Buffalo Wild Wings family. Always solid chicken and sauces are great. Also, they are big wings. So many wing places use such tiny wings. However, I assume that means the big wings come from birds who are just stuffed with hormones and food? So take that how you want. I just like a big juicy wing though at the end of the day,” one person interjects.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wingstop

And, make sure to try Wingstop, where you can find boneless wings tossed in bold, craveable flavors. “Wingstop sauces and dry rubs are pretty good. The chicken itself is pretty standard / above average quality for fast food wings,” says one. Another adds, “especially cause you can get the boneless wing deal.”