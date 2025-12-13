These 6 chain restaurants serve the most authentic, crowd-favorite Brazilian BBQ.

I am a sucker for tasty, seasoned meat. While I am always up for a traditional steakhouse, I get even more excited when somebody asks me if I want to go to an all-you-can-eat Brazilian BBQ spot, aka churrasco. These types of restaurants cost more than the average meal but offer everything from endless cuts of meat and savory sides to a fresh salad bar. Where can you enjoy this type of meal? Here are 6 chain restaurants with the best Brazilian BBQ.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão is the most well-known chain serving authentic Brazilian churrasco-style cooking. If you have a hearty appetite, the all-you-can-eat restaurant offers unparalleled value – but come hungry. They serve a variety of fresh, never-frozen meats, grilled over an open flame and carved tableside. Each meal includes unlimited sides, a salad bar, and a hot buffet. The upscale chain offers guests a surf-and-turf upgrade option with seafood offerings, including butter-bathed lobster tail, jumbo lump crab cake, black truffle butter, and sides like lobster mashed potatoes and oscar crab asparagus, for an added cost. It is usually one of the more expensive Brazilian restaurants, but it is seriously upscale, and the food is delicious.

Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is another large chain with locations nationwide, offering Brazilian fare and the classic all-you-can-eat churrascaria experience with numerous meat selections. "I love it! It's like the Golden Corral of steakhouses. I think it's an excellent value because of the quantity," says a Redditor. "You get your money's worth for sure. Especially if you're a carnivore like myself," adds another.

Chama Gaucha

Chama Gaucha is a more upscale Brazilian steakhouse featuring prime cuts and expert carving with locations in San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, and Chicago. “Eat the salad after the main course before dessert. Get the fried bananas. If you don’t like a cut get rid of it. Tell them which part of the meat you want and they will cut or bring you a fresh skewer to get that piece. It’s really a great and fun experience. Some people try to go overboard but I just eat until I’m full. Its so good man youll love it,” one Redditor says. “It’s great,” adds another.

Rodizio Grill

Rodizio Grill is a more budget-friendly yet still high-quality alternative to Fogo, with many locations across the US. “Excellent food..meat is juicy and flavorful. Salad bar delicious, should not miss black bean sausage soup and pineapple coleslaw. Fruit is fresh. All servers and table side meat carvers are courteous, helpful about kinds of meat and friendly. A dining experience not to be missed. Just pace yourself and go light on salad bar. Highly recommend and we will be back!” a Yelper writes. “For those of you who have also been to Fogo De Chao in Philly, you’ll realize that Rodizio Grill, while very good, is on a smaller scale and the atmosphere is different,” adds another, noting it is “less expensive.”

Galpão Gaucho

Galpão Gaucho serves quality meats and stellar churrasco on the west coast. “Galpao has the best quality and service. I’ve also been to their Vegas location and they’re consistent all over,” writes a Redditor who visited the San Diego location. “Last Valentine’s, we had a reservation at Galpao SD but still waited 30 minutes. I was sure service was going to suck because the place was overflowing! However, the meats came fast. We were full after 30 minutes!!” “I’ve only been to the Galpao Gaucho in Vegas but it was the best Brazilian steakhouse chain I’ve ever been to, and I’ve been to a ton,” agrees another.

NaBrasa Brazilian Steakhouse

If you live in the Philadelphia area, head to NaBrasa, with two locations, one in the city and one in Horsham, a suburb. The restaurant serves authentic, well-seasoned cuts of meat and sides that are to-die-for and slightly more affordable than Fogo, without compromising quality. One Redditor calls the salad bar “awesome,” adding, “I’ve never had a bad meal there food-wise,” calling the food itself “banging.”