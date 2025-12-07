5 Chain Restaurants With the Best BBQ Chicken, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the five restaurant chains serving the juiciest, most flavorful BBQ chicken.

BBQ chicken may seem simple, but chefs know it’s one of the easiest dishes to get wrong—and one of the most impressive when it’s done right. From smoky, slow-cooked flavor to perfectly charred skin and crave-worthy sauces, certain restaurant chains consistently rise above the rest. To find out which ones truly deliver, Eat This, Not That! asked Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks, for his picks. Here are his top five restaurant chains with the best BBQ chicken.

Mission BBQ

When you’re in the mood for BBQ chicken, Mission BBQ delivers. The chain is beloved for its patriotism, good food and Southern charm and it’s a spot Chef Corrie loves. “The chicken is known for staying incredibly juicy and soaking up their ten signature sauces beautifully. Add in the heartfelt tributes to veterans and first responders, and you get a meal that feels good for more than just your taste buds.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones is ideal for those days when you want your BBQ chicken with a big, unapologetic flavor. “It’s the kind of meal you dig into with both hands—whether it’s a full plate of smoky chicken or a pile of their well-seasoned wings,” says Chef Corrie. “Loyal fans keep coming back for that deeply satisfying, stick-to-your-ribs comfort food that rarely disappoints.”

Rudy’s Bar-B-Q

From its humble beginnings in a gas station to a buzzed about regional chain, Rudy’s Bar-B-Q is a must-have for BBQ chicken, according to Chef Corrie. “While folks line up for the brisket, regulars know the BBQ chicken is a quiet superstar—consistently juicy, perfectly smoky, and always satisfying,” he says.

Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For over 50 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has raised the bar on barbecue and its BBQ chicken is a standout. “It’s the kind of fast-casual spot where you can get a seriously satisfying plate without breaking the bank,” says Chef Corrie. “You’re treated to tender, well-seasoned chicken that hits all the classic Texas BBQ notes.”

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ has been slow-smoking Southern favorites since 1968 and it’s a go-to for Chef Corrie. “Sonny’s is where you go for that familiar, comforting taste of Southern pit-smoked chicken,” he says. “The flavor is a great balance of sweet smoke, especially when paired with their signature sauces on a pulled chicken sandwich or a hearty plate.” He adds, “It’s the definition of crowd-pleasing BBQ—generous, flavorful, and the kind of meal that leaves you happily full and already thinking about your next visit.”