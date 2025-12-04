3 Chains with the Best BBQ Sauce, According to Butchers

Butchers reveal the three restaurant chains serving BBQ sauce that truly elevates the meat.

When it comes to barbecue, no matter how good the meat is cooked and seasoned, the sauce can make or break the meal. From overly tangy to underwhelming, barbecue sauce can be disappointing. “I’ve learned a lot about BBQ, not just as someone who eats it, but as a butcher who knows meat inside and out—and one thing’s clear: the best BBQ sauce doesn’t mask the meat — it enhances it,” says chef Thomas Odermatt, Founder of Roli Roti Food Trucks and Butcher’s Bone Broth. To find the spots with the best BBQ sauce, Eat This, Not That! asked butchers to reveal their favorite places. Here are the top picks.

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ is a reliable and affordable chain to satisfy your BBQ cravings. It’s one of the few joints that deliver a nice sauce, according to Brian Gunterman, butcher, pitmaster, CEO and Founder of DDR BBQ Supply. “The entire menu at Sonny’s BBQ allows matching the type of sauce with the type of meat, rather than subjecting them all to a single type of mustard, and the smokier and mustard selections on the pulled pork are more balanced than you would anticipate in a family-style chain,” he says.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Many chains can overly sweeten their sauce, but Gunterman is a fan of the New York chain Dinosaur Bar-B-Que because that isn’t the case. He explains, “Dinosaur Bar-B-Que serves a pepper-forward tomato sauce that complements brisket and ribs without overwhelming them with sweetness.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Corky Ribs

Corky Ribs is famous for its slow-smoked and tender baby back ribs, which is another one of Gunterman’s go-to spots. “Corky Ribs slathers a Memphis-style barbecue sauce that has a sufficient vinegar bite lurking beneath the sweetness that ribs remain sparkly and intriguing throughout the rack,” he says.

How the Meat is Cooked is Key

According to Chef Thomas, good BBQ starts with the meat. “A perfectly smoked brisket, juicy turkey, or rich burnt ends all need a sauce that respects what’s already there,” he says. “Too sweet, too vinegary, or too salty — and it’s a distraction.”

Simple and Balanced are Underrated

You don’t need anything too heavy on flavor–the best sauces are simple and balanced. “Slightly smoky, a touch of sweetness, maybe a little tang — just enough to complement the meat, not overpower it,” says Chef Thomas. “Nolan, my hobby pitmaster friend, pairs his burnt ends with a homemade Korean BBQ sauce of kimchi, gochujang, and honey. It’s unforgettable, enhancing the smoke and juiciness without stealing the show of the meat.”

The Right Amount of BBQ Sauce Matters

With an excellent sauce, a little goes a long way–you don’t need to drench your meat. “A good sauce is also used with care — brushed at the right moment or served on the side so you can always decide how much you want,” Chef Thomas explained. “At the end of the day, the best BBQ sauce is the one that makes you taste the meat all over again.”