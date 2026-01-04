5 Best Frozen Garlic Breads, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal frozen garlic breads that taste as buttery and crisp as restaurant versions.

Garlic bread is one of life’s best pleasures, but not just any slice will do. Great garlic bread should be crisp on the edges, soft in the center and rich with butter and garlic. While it’s easy to find the perfect loaf at Italian spots, the freezer aisle also has a handful of worthy options, according to Therese Buchanan, Home Chef, Food Blogger & Recipe Developer at Tessie’s Table. Here are the top five brands to add to your cart the next time you’re browsing the frozen section.

New York Texas Toast

New York Texas Toast is a buttery goodness that’s easy to make. The pre-cut, frozen slices make it effortless to pop into an oven or air fryer and enjoy in just minutes. “It gets perfectly crisp on the outside while staying soft inside,” says Buchanan. “The garlic flavor is strong and buttery.”

Cole’s

Cole’s comes in various forms, like loaves, Texas toast and breadsticks, and has been a fan favorite for years. According to Buchanan, “It has a softer texture with a rich, buttery taste. Good when you want something less crunchy.”

Pepperidge Farm

Pepperidge Farm might be known for its famous cookies, but its garlic bread should not be overlooked. It’s tasty, with the perfect amount of cheese and spices that blend well. Buchanan says, “Pepperidge Farm garlic bread has thin slices that brown quickly. The garlic flavor is mild but still noticeable.”

Walmart Great Value

Walmart Great Value garlic bread is not only delicious but also affordable. “It’s a budget choice that still has a solid garlic flavor,” Buchanan notes. “It’s easy to bake and great for weeknight dinners.”

Publix Garlic Bread

Publix Garlic Bread is a reliable, crowd-pleasing side that never disappoints. Buchanan says it’s “Soft, mild, and not overly salty. Plus, it reheats well without drying out.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e