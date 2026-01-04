5 Chain Restaurants Still Baking Bread In-House

These chain restaurants still bake fresh bread in-house for every guest.

When you’re starving, waiting for your appetizers, salad, or main can seem like it’s taking an eternity. There’s only one thing that can come in clutch; the reliable bread basket. Here to attack your hangry attitude and make sure that you’re not insufferable until the meal comes. We’ve all been there, and fresh bread baked in house can take you to a place. Here are 5 chains that are still baking bread in house, kicking the meal off right.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse consistently delivers quality ingredients, and it starts with those famous rolls that come out before your meal. “Legendary means Hand-Cut Steaks, Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs, Made-From-Scratch Sides, Ice-Cold Beer, and of course, our irresistible Fresh-Baked Bread,” the company says on their website. “Fresh means fresh. [Our] rolls are baked fresh every five minutes and served with honey butter.” They’re pillowy soft, and that honey butter speaks for itself. Unreal!

Red Lobster

Red Lobster might not serve everything scratch made, but when it comes to the chain’s legendary cheddar biscuits, they’re actually made in-house. “Basically, we have a guy whose sole duty is to mix the mix with water, roll the mixture into little balls, put them on a tray in an oven, take them out, and brush them with garlic butter,” a Red Lobster employee said on a Reddit thread. Although a straightforward answer, when those biscuits come out piping hot, they’re incredible.

Fuddruckers

Fuddruckers advertise that they bake their buns fresh daily. “If Fuddruckers smells like a bakery, that’s because it is. Ah, there’s nothing like that new bun scent,” the website says. “We use only fresh and wholesome ingredients and always prepare everything on-site, hand-crafted only when you order it.”

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel consistently serves their customers fresh comfort food, so it should come as no surprise that they make their own biscuits. “We hand-roll our biscuits and make our mashed potatoes and gravy from scratch all day long in each of our restaurants,” the website said. “It’s why we dip and bread our Crispy Homestyle Chicken by hand, and stay true to our heritage of authentic country-style cooking after all these years.”

Logan’s Roadhouse

At Logan's Roadhouse, the southern steakhouse chain restaurant takes great pride in their homemade yeast rolls from scratch. Back in the Summer of 1991, "Logan's team member, Brenda, [created] the recipe for our famous yeast rolls." The ideal pairing for their famous handheld menu items like their juicy burger.