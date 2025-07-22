6 Breakfast Chains That Serve the Best Pancakes

Pancakes are one of the most classic breakfast orders. The greatest thing about them is that they are basically dessert masked in breakfast form and can be customized a million ways. Some people prefer traditional buttermilk pancakes smothered in butter and syrup, while others (like me!) gravitate toward flavor-enhanced pancakes, like cinnamon roll or lemon blueberry. No matter what you like, there are so many great places to enjoy pancakes. Here are six breakfast chains that serve the best pancakes.

IHOP

International House of Pancakes is the global destination for every type of pancake imaginable. You can’t go wrong with their OG buttermilk pancake, soft and fluffy. They come in endless flavor combos like Cupcake, Strawberry Banana, and New York Cheesecake, and of course, you can always find new Pancake of the Month offerings if you like to try something new.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel pancakes are so legendary that the restaurant sells the mix in a box. There are also lots of copycat recipes online. The buttermilk pancakes, served with warm syrup and real butter, have a homemade feel and pair perfectly with their country-style sides.

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

If you live near Snooze, the quickly expanding breakfast eatery, don’t sleep on the pancakes. The restaurant offers creative twists on the traditional pancake, including Pineapple Upside-down Pancakes, turning the classic breakfast into a brunch-worthy experience. And, you don’t have to choose one flavor. Order the signature flight of Pineapple Upside Down, Cinnamon Roll, and Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes, or choose any three pancake flavors and get the best of all worlds.

The Original Pancake House

Ever since I was a kid, I have been obsessed with The Original Pancake House. The always-packed restaurant is known for its massive, golden-brown flapjacks and unique offerings like the Dutch Baby and Apple Pancake. I personally order the Dutch Baby and eat it with powdered sugar and freshly squeezed lemon. It’s literal heaven on earth.

Turning Point

My other favorite place to order pancakes is a fast-growing East Coast chain. Turning Point offers so many pancake options, including traditional made-from-scratch plain pancakes, lemon blueberry, and Cinnful Swirl, “sweet cinnamon swirls with cream cheese frosting.” They also offer a chewier Power Grain option, packed with nutrient-rich grains, which can be ordered in various flavors. I get the Power Grain Cinnful Swirl, and it’s like an explosion of heaven in my mouth.

Denny’s

Denny’s OG pancakes are classic and comforting, and a recent recipe update made them even fluffier and richer. The chain also offers many delicious specialty pancakes, including Cinnamon Roll, Choconana, and 9-grain, if regular buttermilk pancakes bore you.