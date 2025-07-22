 Skip to content

6 Breakfast Chains That Serve the Best Pancakes

Discover six breakfast chains known for their best pancakes from classic to creative.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on July 22, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Pancakes are one of the most classic breakfast orders. The greatest thing about them is that they are basically dessert masked in breakfast form and can be customized a million ways. Some people prefer traditional buttermilk pancakes smothered in butter and syrup, while others (like me!) gravitate toward flavor-enhanced pancakes, like cinnamon roll or lemon blueberry. No matter what you like, there are so many great places to enjoy pancakes. Here are six breakfast chains that serve the best pancakes.

IHOP

IHOP

International House of Pancakes is the global destination for every type of pancake imaginable. You can’t go wrong with their OG buttermilk pancake, soft and fluffy. They come in endless flavor combos like Cupcake, Strawberry Banana, and New York Cheesecake, and of course, you can always find new Pancake of the Month offerings if you like to try something new.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel pancakes are so legendary that the restaurant sells the mix in a box. There are also lots of copycat recipes online. The buttermilk pancakes, served with warm syrup and real butter, have a homemade feel and pair perfectly with their country-style sides.

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

If you live near Snooze, the quickly expanding breakfast eatery, don’t sleep on the pancakes. The restaurant offers creative twists on the traditional pancake, including Pineapple Upside-down Pancakes, turning the classic breakfast into a brunch-worthy experience. And, you don’t have to choose one flavor. Order the signature flight of Pineapple Upside Down, Cinnamon Roll, and Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes, or choose any three pancake flavors and get the best of all worlds.

6 Breakfast Chains That Serve the Best Omelets

The Original Pancake House

The Original Pancakes House/Instagram

Ever since I was a kid, I have been obsessed with The Original Pancake House. The always-packed restaurant is known for its massive, golden-brown flapjacks and unique offerings like the Dutch Baby and Apple Pancake. I personally order the Dutch Baby and eat it with powdered sugar and freshly squeezed lemon. It’s literal heaven on earth.

Turning Point

Turning Point/Instagram

My other favorite place to order pancakes is a fast-growing East Coast chain. Turning Point offers so many pancake options, including traditional made-from-scratch plain pancakes, lemon blueberry, and Cinnful Swirl, “sweet cinnamon swirls with cream cheese frosting.” They also offer a chewier Power Grain option, packed with nutrient-rich grains, which can be ordered in various flavors. I get the Power Grain Cinnful Swirl, and it’s like an explosion of heaven in my mouth.

Denny’s

Denny’s

Denny’s OG pancakes are classic and comforting, and a recent recipe update made them even fluffier and richer. The chain also offers many delicious specialty pancakes, including Cinnamon Roll, Choconana, and 9-grain, if regular buttermilk pancakes bore you.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Leah
Filed Under
//
More in Restaurants
  • 6 Breakfast Chains That Serve the Best Pancakes

    6 Breakfast Chains That Serve the Best Pancakes

  • McDonald’s Faces Shortage After Popular Menu Item Returns

    McDonald's Faces Shortage of Snack Wraps

  • 7 Best Olive Garden Dishes, Ranked by Flavor

    7 Best Olive Garden Dishes, Ranked by Flavor

  • 7 Restaurant Chains Customers Say Cost Too Much

    7 Restaurants Customers Say Cost Too Much

  • This Iconic Chicken Chain is Plotting a “Big Comeback”

    This Iconic Chicken Chain is on a "Comeback"

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.