5 Best Breakfast Chain Restaurants in America, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the breakfast chains they swear by for pancakes, bacon, and more.

Breakfast has grown so popular that more restaurants are elevating their morning menus and serving the first meal of the day at any hour. From classic griddle favorites to healthy bowls and meat lover dishes, you can make breakfast whatever you want—simple, over the top, casual or fancy. There’s something for everyone and to find the chains that deliver the best breakfast menus, Eat This, Not That! turned to Kelly Jaggers, personal chef, cookbook author, recipe developer, food photographer, food stylist, and founder of the recipe blog Evil Shenanigans, for her top picks.

Waffle House

For a laid-back, diner vibe, Waffle House is unbeatable. The 24-hour Southern chain has a cult following for a reason. “Good food, made fast, and in an entertaining environment,” says Chef Kelly. “The open kitchen is almost like a free show before the meal, and there is a jukebox that plays all the hits! The All-Star Special is basically the perfect breakfast.” She adds, “It has all their hits – eggs cooked your way, choice of bacon, sausage, or ham, hashbrowns (smothered and covered, IYKYK), toast with butter and jelly, and a buttery waffle. If breakfast is not your thing, their Patty Melt or T-bone Dinner is hard to beat!”

IHOP

For a family-friendly chain, IHOP is unbeatable. “For the kids, there is a special menu that has fun meals like Happy Face Pancakes or classic Kraft Mac and Cheese,” Chef Kelly points out. “There is also a 55+ Menu with lighter meals for lighter appetites. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are on the menu all day, so everyone can get what they like!”

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

If you’re trying to impress a date or soak in a trendy, upscale vibe, Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, is a must-visit. “According to Chef Kelly, “Snooze has something for every taste, from breakfast classics, breakfast tacos, healthy options, and a delicious selection of gourmet pancakes.” She explains, “They also offer mocktails, cocktails, and specialty coffee drinks so you can sit, sip, nosh, and chat in an atmosphere that is fun and lively. Perfect for a morning date, or a girls’ brunch!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

First Watch

If you’re on the hunt for healthier breakfast options, First Watch focuses on high-quality ingredients and delicious seasonal cooking. “First Watch is a great place for a good meal that is made with better-for-you ingredients,” says Chef Kelly. She explains, “Fluffy Multigrain Pancakes and fruit-topped Floridian French Toast, or Avocado Toast and a protein-packed Power Wrap are just a few of the items that pack in nutrition along with delicious flavor.” For those who want to indulge, First Watch also has great choices like the Strawberry Tres Leches French Toast and brown sugar-glazed Million Dollar Bacon.

La Madeline

If a trip to France is not in the cards anytime soon, there’s always La Madeline. It’s the best chain for a nice, chef-driven breakfast, says Chef Kelly. “Head to La Madeline for a taste of country French food! Breakfasts include Croque Madame, Potato Galette, or a fresh Yogurt Parfait,” she gushes. “There are also classic egg breakfasts, French Toast, Avocado Toast, and (depending on location) a selection of cocktails. It is a fun way to add a little Oh-la-la to your morning!”