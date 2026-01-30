7 High-Protein Breakfasts Dietitians Eat Every Morning

Dietitians share protein-packed breakfast ideas that boost fullness, energy, and metabolism.

Do you ever wonder what weight loss experts eat to lose weight? Luckily, we have one hand to reveal all of her secrets. Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, recently dished to us about the best protein-packed breakfasts to help you achieve your weight loss goals. “Protein at breakfast helps with fullness, blood sugar stability, and muscle maintenance — and it sets the tone for balanced eating the rest of the day,” she says. Here are 7 high-protein breakfasts dieticians eat every morning.

Eggs with Vegetables and Whole-Grain Toast

Eggs with Vegetables and Whole-Grain Toast is one of Collingwood’s go-to breakfast meals. “Eggs are one of the highest-quality protein foods you can eat, and they’re quick and versatile. Pairing them with veggies and whole-grain toast adds fiber and keeps me full for hours. Scrambled, hard-boiled, or made into an omelet, eggs are a go-to because they are nutrient-dense and satisfying,” she says.

Greek Yogurt with Berries and Nuts

Greek Yogurt with Berries and Nuts is another high-protein and satiating option. “Greek yogurt is an easy way to get 15–20 grams of protein at breakfast, and it requires zero cooking. I add berries for fiber and antioxidants, and nuts for staying power. This is a staple for busy mornings and works well at home or on the go. I usually put the yogurt and fruit in a container the night before so I can just sprinkle on the nuts and enjoy without any prep in the morning,” she says.

Cottage Cheese with Fruit and Seeds

Cottage Cheese with Fruit and Seeds is a sneaky good breakfast. “Cottage cheese is underrated. It is high in protein and pairs well with both sweet and savory toppings. It keeps me full without feeling heavy. Great with pineapple, berries, or even avocado and pepper for a savory twist. I like to sprinkle ground flax seeds on top,” Collingwood says.

Protein Oatmeal

Protein Oatmeal is another great option. “Adding protein to oatmeal, whether that’s milk, Greek yogurt, or protein powder, turns a carb-heavy breakfast into a balanced, muscle-supporting meal. You can boost oats with nut butter, chia seeds, or egg whites for extra protein,” she says.

Breakfast Smoothie with Protein

If you are short on time, Collingwood recommends a Breakfast Smoothie with Protein. “A smoothie with protein powder, Greek yogurt or milk, and fruit is one of the easiest ways to get a high-protein breakfast when time is tight. I love a smoothie on days I have a 30-minute drive, so I can get on the road and drink breakfast at the same time,” Collingwood says.

Whole-Grain Toast with Nut Butter and a Side of Protein

Whole-Grain Toast with Nut Butter and a Side of Protein is delicious and healthy. “Nut butter adds some protein and healthy fats, but I usually pair it with something like eggs, Greek yogurt, or a glass of milk, kefir, or a ready-to-drink protein shake to make sure the meal is truly high in protein,” Collingwood says.

Savory Breakfast Bowl

Her last go-to breakfast? A Savory Breakfast Bowl. "Leftovers make an excellent high-protein breakfast. A bowl with grains or potatoes, roasted veggies, and a protein like eggs, chicken, or tofu is filling and keeps energy steady all morning," Collingwood says.