5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Breakfast Sausage, According to Diners

Upgrade your morning routine with these top-rated, perfectly seasoned savory sides.

Breakfast sausage is a popular menu item at any time of the day—there’s no wrong time to enjoy it, whether it’s a classic breakfast with eggs or a “breakfast for dinner” sandwich from your favorite fast-food spot. Whether savory or sweet, spicy or mild, this delicious meat will elevate even the most basic breakfast. If you’re craving a solid meal with top-quality sausage seasoned to perfection, the following spots have you covered: Here are five chains with the best breakfast sausage according to diners.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s Sausage McMuffins are so good you don’t even need the egg, fans say. “It is the closest thing to perfection that can come through a drive thru window at 7am,” one Redditor shared. “The sausage is really special, par cooked before being frozen so it comes out perfect every time. Fresh cracked egg and a buttered English muffin.”

Taco Bell

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Taco Bell’s breakfast sausage, used in items like the Breakfast Sausage Quesadilla, is outstanding. “Everyone sleeps on the breakfast crunchwrap and it’s sooooo good! I’d take a sausage crunchwrap over a mcgriddle or mcmuffin any day,” one fan said.

Wendy’s

Opinions on Wendy’s breakfast sausage are polarizing, with some diners saying it’s too spicy and others loving the slight peppery heat. “Wendy’s sausage is the best in fast food! Love it!” one fan said.

Burger King

Burger King’s breakfast sausage is the perfect balance of salty and sweet, diners say. “I will tell anyone who will listen that BK breakfast is truly the top tier. Not a ton of options, but what they have is DELICIOUS. The Eggnormous Burrito is what I wake up wanting every single morning,” one diner said.

Hardee’s

Hardee’s Biscuit ‘N’ Gravy™ made with sausage is top tier, diners rave. “Love their breakfast. I love any of their sausage biscuit sandwiches and especially their biscuits and gravy. Don’t forget the hashbrowns!!!” one fan said.