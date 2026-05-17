These chain restaurants serve thick-cut bacon that diners rave about.

I am a sucker for a good slice of bacon. Some people prefer their bacon thin and crispy. Not me. I like it thick and chewy, near that bacon-steak consistency. (And if you have never sunk your teeth into a bacon steak, are you even a foodie?) There are only a handful of places that serve bacon thick enough for my liking. Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best thick-cut bacon.

First Watch

One of my favorite things about First Watch is that you can order just bacon as an appetizer, and it deserves to be served on its own plate. The cult-favorite Million Dollar Bacon is so darn delicious “Four slices of our signature hardwood smoked bacon baked with brown sugar, black pepper, cayenne and a maple syrup drizzle,” reads the menu. It is thick-cut, sweet, spicy, and slow-roasted, and I could honestly eat more than four slices.

Culver’s

The new, thick-cut bacon at Culver’s is outstanding. It “takes flavor to the next level – you’ll find the perfect balance of smoke and savory notes, with just a hint of sweetness, in each bite,” the chain says. “The upgrade they made to their bacon in the last year or so was a game changer,” one fan said. “Yes! Best fast food bacon in my opinion. Used to be Wendy’s but I think Culver’s surpassed it,” another agreed.

Egg Harbor Cafe

Egg Harbor Cafe is famous for its high-quality bacon. The Cherrywood Bacon Strips are popular, but the Maple Bourbon Bacon Strips, $1.50 more than other varieties, are the real crowd-pleaser, featuring a sweet-and-salty, thick-cut crust. They also offer Canadian Bacon Slices and Turkey Bacon Strips. “Phenomenal,” says a TripAdvisor diner.

Black Bear Diner

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The thick-cut bacon is one of Black Bear Diner’s trademark dishes. The thick, diner-style bacon is full of flavor and always cooked to crispy perfection. A great way to experience its amazingness is the “Big Bacon Breakfast Combo,” which comes with six slices of thick-cut bacon, three eggs any style, two homemade biscuits, and a choice of side.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel’s Thick-Sliced Bacon is a thick, smoky, classic that comes with three strips per order. Diners love that the chain will cook it however they like it, ranging from chewy to super crisp. And, it pairs well with everything from breakfast foods to burgers.