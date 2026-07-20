5 Best Salsa Brands, According to Chefs

Chefs share their favorite salsa brands for chips, tacos, and more.

A great salsa can turn a simple snack into something worth sharing, but not every jar delivers the fresh flavor, balanced spice, and texture you expect from a restaurant-style dip. With so many options lining grocery store shelves, finding the best one can be a challenge. To help narrow down the choices, Eat This, Not That! asked Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, to share the salsa brands she recommends most.

Herdez

Herdez is a longtime grocery store favorite that delivers the kind of flavor and versatility Buchanan looks for in a store-bought salsa. “Herdez Salsa Casera tastes much closer to a salsa you would get with chips at a Mexican restaurant than many jarred options,” says Buchanan. “You can see pieces of tomato, onion, chile, and cilantro in it, and it has a fresh tomato flavor without too much vinegar taking over.”

Mateo’s Gourmet Salsa

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mateo’s Gourmet Salsa has built a following among salsa fans who want a step up from basic jarred options. Buchanan recommends it as a flavorful choice that brings more complexity to snacks and meals. According to Buchanan, “Mateo’s has a thinner, blended texture, so every scoop has plenty of tomato and seasoning rather than large pieces that fall off the chip.” She explains, “The cumin and garlic give it a deeper flavor than a basic tomato salsa, and even the mild version has plenty going on.”

Mrs. Renfro’s

For shoppers who like experimenting with different spice levels, Mrs. Renfro’s offers a wide range of options. Buchanan points to the brand as a strong choice for anyone who wants more variety from their salsa selection. “Mrs. Renfro’s is a great brand for anyone who actually wants some heat,” Buchanan says. “There are plenty of choices, from roasted and garlic salsa to habanero, ghost pepper, and Carolina Reaper.” She adds, “The hotter varieties still have flavor behind the heat rather than tasting as though someone simply added hot sauce to regular salsa.”

Frontera

Frontera takes a more culinary approach to jarred salsa with recipes inspired by traditional Mexican flavors. Buchanan recommends the brand for shoppers who enjoy exploring different salsa styles. “Frontera uses roasted tomatoes and different chiles across its salsa range, and you can taste that roasting in the finished product,” she says. “The Roasted Tomato Salsa has guajillo chile and cilantro, while the chipotle version brings in tomatillos and roasted garlic.” Buchanan adds, “They taste noticeably different from one another, not just the same salsa with different heat labels.”

Desert Pepper Trading Company

Desert Pepper Trading Company is a good fit for shoppers who prefer a salsa with a more distinctive personality. Buchanan recommends the brand for its variety and ability to complement everything from appetizers to main dishes. “Desert Pepper is especially good if you prefer a chunky salsa that can hold up to a sturdy tortilla chip,” Buchanan shares. “The tomatoes and peppers have some texture left in them, and the company offers both chunky and smoother cantina-style choices.” She adds, “Their use of Hatch Valley peppers also gives several varieties a more noticeable chile flavor.”